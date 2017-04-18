Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Matt Bush and Brad Brach notable additions to the closer crop

They finally did it.

After suffering through four meltdowns in two weeks' time, giving him more chances than he probably deserved to get, the Rangers have finally pulled the plug on Sam Dyson -- and they did it in a way that ensures that won't change their mind tomorrow, placing him on the DL with what they're calling a hand contusion.

Hand contusion, my foot.

As if to make up for their indecision the last two weeks, they've quickly named a replacement. Matt Bush -- who left the team for a couple days last week to receive an injection in the AC joint of his shoulder, seemingly compromising his candidacy -- returned Sunday to strike out the side right before Dyson's latest meltdown. Manager Jeff Banister wouldn't promise the 31-year-old would get every save chance, but he did declare him his top choice.

And we rejoice.

Matt Bush RP / Texas (2016 season) ERA: 2.48 WHIP: 0.94 IP: 61 2/3 BB/9: 2.0 K/9: 8.9

The Rangers' most talented reliever (a former No. 1 overall draft pick) gets his opportunity to close, bringing about the inevitable at a time of year when we can actually enjoy it. Here's betting he doesn't look back.

Brad Brach RP / Baltimore (2016 season) ERA: 2.05 WHIP: 1.04 IP: 79 BB/9: 2.8 K/9: 10.5

Bush isn't the only promising setup man getting a chance to close, though Brad Brach's situation isn't as tidy. Manager Buck Showalter has indeed named him the favorite to close with Zach Britton sidelined by a strained forearm, but that's an injury with a thousand possible outcomes, the most likely of which makes for a short stay on the DL.

Joe Ross SP / Washington (2016 season) ERA: 3.43 WHIP: 1.31 IP: 105 BB: 29 K: 93

It wasn't too long ago someone in your league was excited to draft Joe Ross as the Nationals fifth starter, but some early off days and curious roster decisions have kept him in the minors. That changes Wednesday, when he'll make his season debut against the Braves, and seeing as he's now just 70 percent owned, you can take advantage of your competitor's impatience.

Brandon Phillips 2B / Atlanta (2017 season) BA: .326 HR: 1 SB: 4 AB: 46 K: 5

No doubt Brandon Phillips is swinging a hot bat, going 12 for 31 (.387) in his last eight games, which may be more legit than you think given his high contact rate and the fact it hasn't depended on a bunch of home runs. But it's his four steals that make his 44 percent ownership rate a head-scratcher. He stole 23 bases with the Reds two years ago and is capable of more if permitted to run, which could make him a plus contributor in two of the five hardest categories to fill off the waiver wire.

Alex Wood SP / L.A. Dodgers (2016, final six starts) ERA: 2.80 WHIP: 1.05 IP: 35 1/3 BB: 8 K: 50

Rich Hill's latest latest blister issue will sidelined him longer than the minimum 10 days, which means Alex Wood will get a chance to settle into the Dodgers rotation this time. His five walks in his one start April 10 were a complete anomaly -- perhaps the product of entering the year with a reliever mentality -- and as you can see, he was dominating as a starter before going down with a triceps injury last year. It's a speculative pickup, but an advisable one in deeper leagues.

Franklin Barreto SS / Oakland (2017 minors) BA: .310 HR: 2 OPS: .899 AB: 42 K: 15

The most speculative of pickups, Franklin Barreto won't get the first chance to replace Marcus Semien at shortstop -- the Athletics have made that clear --- but Semien needs surgery on his wrist, which means he could be out for months. Clearly, the top prospect has a chance to knock down the door, which was expected to happen anyway, just at second base rather than shortstop. One fewer obstacle should probably double his 18 percent ownership rate, judging by those of similarly regarded prospects.