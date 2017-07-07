Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Mike Foltynewicz, Anibal Sanchez showing new life

In Fantasy sports, we all know results are all that really matters. It doesn't matter how you get those results – style points don't count here.

And yet, we all know that how you get your numbers matters in how you are viewed. A starting pitcher who throws 98 miles per hour with a wicked breaking ball is going to get more benefit of the doubt than someone who throws 91, even if they get pretty much identical outcomes.

On Thursday, we saw both sides of that at play, with Mike Foltynewicz and Anibal Sanchez putting together nearly identical outings to continue their respective solid runs. Sanchez struck out eight over six shutout innings, with no walks and five hits allowed, while Foltynewicz struck out five and allowed one run, while working six similarly strong innings.

If you're looking for pitching help on the waiver wire, Sanchez is a lot more widely available than Foltynewicz at this point. Both are riding high of late, but have mostly been defined by mediocrity in recent years. Which one should you be making a priority on the waiver wire heading into the weekend?