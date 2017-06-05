Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Odubel Herrera is out of his funk

Maybe Odubel Herrera was just tired. Since getting back-to-back days off he has five hits in his last two games, including four doubles and a home run. Since bottoming out with an embarrassing five strikeout game, Herrera has K'd just twice in his last seven games.

Lucky for you, a lot of his owners got impatient and dropped him, so Herrera is just 55 percent owned. I can't blame those owners for cutting bait, but when Herrera is going right he's a top 30 outfielder. Pick him up before everyone else realizes he's back.

Here are five more waiver wire options for you on Monday: