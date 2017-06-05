Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Odubel Herrera is out of his funk
Odubel Herrera has fought his way out of an extended slump and needs to be added immediately according to Heath Cummings.
Maybe Odubel Herrera was just tired. Since getting back-to-back days off he has five hits in his last two games, including four doubles and a home run. Since bottoming out with an embarrassing five strikeout game, Herrera has K'd just twice in his last seven games.
Lucky for you, a lot of his owners got impatient and dropped him, so Herrera is just 55 percent owned. I can't blame those owners for cutting bait, but when Herrera is going right he's a top 30 outfielder. Pick him up before everyone else realizes he's back.
Here are five more waiver wire options for you on Monday:
|74%
Aaron Hicks N.Y. Yankees CF
|With news that Jacoby Ellsbury has been shut down due to lingering headaches we need to start treating Aaron Hicks like an everyday player. An everyday player with a .321/.432/.577 slash line. An everyday player with as many walks as strikeouts. Yeah, an every day player that is must-own and probably must-start in a standard league.
|62%
Ian Happ Chi. Cubs RF
|With Ian Happ's two-homer game on Sunday I think it's fair to ask if he should be the Cubs starting left fielder. At least until Kyle Schwarber remembers how to hit. Of course, the real benefit of Happ in Fantasy is that he's also eligible at 2B. He's not yet proven that he can hit left-handed pitching but neither has Schwarber. Happ is must-start at MI and pretty close to a top 12 2B if he plays every day.
|32%
Tyson Ross Texas SP
|Ross will come off the disabled list this week and while it's fair to be suspicious about how he'll perform, he's also worth a speculative add. From 2013-2015 he had a 3.07 ERA and struck out more than a batter per inning. It's unfair to expect him to regain that form immediately, but even the slightest possibility makes him worth a stash.
|29%
Tommy Pham St. Louis CF
|Pham has great matchups in Week 10 and was one of Scott White's favorite sleeper hitters. There's also the fact that in 459 major league PA he now has an OPS of .814. Pham may be someone that should be owned regardless of matchups or circumstance, and this is a great week to test the waters.
|14%
Taylor Motter Seattle 2B
|Motter looks like he woke from his slumber just in time to take SS over for an injured Jean Segura. He has a hit in each of his last five games including a grand slam on Friday night. He doesn't have huge upside, but with eligibility at four different positions there's a chance you have a place to start him in just about any Roto league.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Kole Calhoun showed signs of life with a two-homer game Thursday. Where does he rank among...
-
What to know for Week 10
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the key storylines for Week 10 of the Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 10: Ranking two-start pitchers
Would you start Masahiro Tanaka and Jose Quintana in spite of their struggles? Scott White...
-
Podcast: Trade talk, Week 10
Looking to make some trades over the weekend? We talk buy low and sell high candidates, some...
-
Slider becomes key for Manaea
The development of a third pitch is often crucial for a young pitcher, and Sean Manaea seems...
-
Waivers: Go get Knebel, Hicks
Corey Knebel and Aaron Hicks are still surprisingly available. Chris Towers looks at five players...