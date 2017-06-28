Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sean Newcomb delivers a gem

Yeah, it's my turn to write waiver wire today, but I'm lazy, so let's let Scott White do the work for us.

Someone is going to yell "Padres!" at me, but good grief, what more does Sean Newcomb have to do to be picked up everywhere? — Scott White (@CBSScottWhite) June 28, 2017

Padres!

Just kidding. We begged you to add Newcomb for his two-start week against the Padres and Athletics, and boy did it start to pay off on Tuesday when Newcomb shut out the Padres over six innings. But let's be clear, this is far more than a two-start streamer.

(Which is good news, because Newcomb has lost his two-start status with Bartolo Colon's return from the DL Wednesday.)

Newcomb is a top prospect who struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings in Triple-A this year. He's made four big-league starts and has a 1.48 ERA. Sure, he's due for some regression, but even his FIP is a tidy 2.93. He should be owned everywhere, no excuses. Please don't make us write about him here again.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire: