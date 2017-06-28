Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sean Newcomb delivers a gem
Sean Newcomb is making good on his potential and he's still available in far too many leagues. Let's change that right now.
Yeah, it's my turn to write waiver wire today, but I'm lazy, so let's let Scott White do the work for us.
Just kidding. We begged you to add Newcomb for his two-start week against the Padres and Athletics, and boy did it start to pay off on Tuesday when Newcomb shut out the Padres over six innings. But let's be clear, this is far more than a two-start streamer.
(Which is good news, because Newcomb has lost his two-start status with Bartolo Colon's return from the DL Wednesday.)
Newcomb is a top prospect who struck out 11.5 batters per nine innings in Triple-A this year. He's made four big-league starts and has a 1.48 ERA. Sure, he's due for some regression, but even his FIP is a tidy 2.93. He should be owned everywhere, no excuses. Please don't make us write about him here again.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire:
Kenta Maeda L.A. Dodgers SP
|Be honest: You thought Kenta Maeda was back in the bullpen, didn't you? Don't feel bad that you're never really sure who is in the Dodgers rotation because they aren't either. What I am sure about is Maeda's recent dominance. He's given up two runs in his past 17 innings. He's struck out 18 batters and walked just one over that stretch. He needs to be owned almost everywhere, even if we aren't certain what the Dodgers plans are.
Maikel Franco Philadelphia 3B
|It's been a dreadful year for Franco, and I don't blame you for giving up on him if you did. But he's maintained elite plate discipline, striking out less than 15 percent of the time, and there are signs the bat is coming around, too. Franco hit a home run and a double on Tuesday and is having his best month of the year. I smell a hot streak coming on.
Kevin Gausman Baltimore SP
|Speaking of guys you gave up on, Kevin Gausman is back in the news. Gausman isn't quite back to what we expected or hoped for, but 5 1/3 shutout innings against the Blue Jays right after a nine-strikeout performance against Cleveland is enough to make him interesting. Gausman is starting to use his splitter more, and that's always been his best pitch.
Michael Taylor Washington CF
|Michael Taylor is on a tear right now and is having the best year of his career as a result. He's a 20/20 threat, who admittedly strikes out too often and hardly walks at all. So yeah, not a great asset in a points leagues. But, as hot as he is right now (.303/.319/.652 with seven homers and six steals in June), he should be owned in all Roto leagues that are 12 teams or deeper.
