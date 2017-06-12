Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Sean Newcomb most impressive of newcomers, but don't ignore Lewis Brinson, Mallex Smith

With the Super Two "deadline" passed, we're going to start seeing more and more top prospects get the call. Three joined the major-league fraternity this weekend, with Baseball America top-100 prospects Francis Martes (No. 17 in their last update), Lewis Brinson (20th) and Sean Newcomb (72nd) getting their first calls.

All three have star potential in the long run, though we all know how hard it is to project that for young players, even when they have succeeded in the upper minors. You should already know all three, but what's interesting is, at least in the short run, the lowest ranked of the three definitely deserves to be the hottest commodity in Fantasy at this point. Let's take a look at what this trio represents:

Fantasy success isn't all just about talent; opportunity is just as important. Newcomb has plenty of talent, but he isn't quite considered a can't-miss prospect these days, thanks to ongoing control issues. However, he could have plenty of opportunity ahead of him, especially if he continues to pitch as well as he did Saturday.

Newcomb limited the Mets to just one run on four hits over 6 1/3 innings, with seven strikeouts and, perhaps most notably, only two walks. Newcomb threw 70 of his 96 pitches for strikes, including 12 of the swinging variety. It's not yet guaranteed that Newcomb will get another turn in the rotation, however with Bartolo Colon on the shelf, I'd bet on it.

Newcomb was impressive enough to be worth adding in all formats.

Playing time is a much bigger concern for Lewis Brinson, especially in the long run, with Ryan Braun eventually returning to an already-crowded Milwaukee Brewers ' outfield. However, the Brewers found room for him in the lineup Sunday when Brinson batted leadoff in his MLB debut, drawing a couple of walks and stealing a base. Like we've seen with Ian Happ and Cody Bellinger, if you hit enough, teams will find a place for their blue chippers to play, and with a .312/.397/.503 line to go with six homers and seven steals in 45 games at Triple-A, Brinson has more than enough talent to force the issue.

Don't be too scared off by the playing time concerns, even if he's not necessarily a must-add player yet either.

In prospect circles, Martes might be the most highly regarded of this group, but Fantasy owners shouldn't be running out to grab the highly touted 21-year-old just yet. Even if he sticks around for the Houston Astros , it is likely to come in a bullpen role. His four-run debut certainly doesn't inspire much confidence, especially coming off a 6.68 ERA and 2.10 WHIP in Triple-A. The Astros may have an ace on their hands eventually, but Martes doesn't look ready to contribute for Fantasy. He's only worth the deepest flier.