Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Speculate on these five hot starters, starting with Antonio Senzatela
These five players are off to surprisingly fast starts and are worth a look just in case they can sustain them, Heath Cummings says.
It's hard not to make too much of fast starts in Fantasy Baseball, but the flip side can be an even bigger mistake. Ignoring fast starts entirely can put you in chase mode once the calendar turns to May.
While we generally jump on the fast starters that were on our radar early in the year, when a guy comes out of nowhere, we're rightly a little bit slower to react. That's exactly what has happened with Antonio Senzatela.
The Rockies' 22-year-old pitcher is still just 41 percent owned despite thee promising starts to begin the season. While his first two starts could be dismissed because of the opponent, Senzatela allowed just three runs over seven innings Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.
The rookie starter's sparkling WHIP is partially a result of good fortune (.241 BABIP against), but it's also a product of his excellent control (just four walks). This is nothing new for a pitcher who was right around 2.0 BB/9 in the minor leagues.
I still have concerns over how his stuff will play consistently at Coors Field, but he's absolutely worth a spot as a streamer when he's on the road or facing the Padres. There's also plenty of reason to speculate that a pitcher as young as Senzatela will improve his repertoire as he develops as a pitcher.
Here are four more fast starters that at least deserve a spot on your bench.
|53%
Steven Souza Tampa Bay RF
|Souza picked up three more hits over the weekend and hit his second home run. The biggest change for Souza is still his plate discipline. He's walked nearly as often as he's struck out. Pitchers have thrown him less strikes than ever (41 percent), but Souza has lowered his swing rate on pitches outside of the zone to 25 percent while increasing his contact rate on those pitches to nearly 58 percent. He just needs to keep that K rate below 25 percent to be a must-start OF.
|49%
Andrew Triggs Oakland RP
|As a SPARP with two starts in Week 3, Triggs should be 100 percent owned in points leagues and started in close to that. The Athletics righty has a baffling delivery (at least to right handers), but it hasn't translated to strikeouts yet. What he has done so far is limit hard contact and line drives. As long as he can continue to to do that we can live without the strikeouts, especially in a week like this.
|45%
Jason Vargas Kansas City SP
|You would be hard-pressed to find a bigger surprise than the way Jason Vargas has dominated early this year. He's given up just one run in 13.2 innings, which has certainly happened before over his career. But not like this. Vargas has struck out more than a batter per inning, has only walked two batters, and has a 50 percent ground ball rate. Hitters are having a particularly difficult time handling his change up; it's responsible for nearly 70 percent of his whiffs.
|29%
Wily Peralta Milwaukee SP
|I was hesitant to buy in to Peralta, but his ownership is too low after three solid starts in hitters parks. Peripherally, Peralta doesn't look great but this looks a lot like 2014 when he posted a 3.53 ERA despite a 4.11 WHIP. Peralta is a streaming option in a standard league, but should be owned universally in anything deeper.
