Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Speculate on these five hot starters, starting with Antonio Senzatela

It's hard not to make too much of fast starts in Fantasy Baseball, but the flip side can be an even bigger mistake. Ignoring fast starts entirely can put you in chase mode once the calendar turns to May.

While we generally jump on the fast starters that were on our radar early in the year, when a guy comes out of nowhere, we're rightly a little bit slower to react. That's exactly what has happened with Antonio Senzatela.

Antonio Senzatela SP / Colorado (2017 stats) IP: 19 K: 14 ERA: 2.37 WHIP: 0.95

The Rockies' 22-year-old pitcher is still just 41 percent owned despite thee promising starts to begin the season. While his first two starts could be dismissed because of the opponent, Senzatela allowed just three runs over seven innings Sunday against the San Francisco Giants.

The rookie starter's sparkling WHIP is partially a result of good fortune (.241 BABIP against), but it's also a product of his excellent control (just four walks). This is nothing new for a pitcher who was right around 2.0 BB/9 in the minor leagues.

I still have concerns over how his stuff will play consistently at Coors Field, but he's absolutely worth a spot as a streamer when he's on the road or facing the Padres. There's also plenty of reason to speculate that a pitcher as young as Senzatela will improve his repertoire as he develops as a pitcher.

Here are four more fast starters that at least deserve a spot on your bench.