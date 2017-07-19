Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: White Sox trade opens up room for Yoan Moncada

If you want a detailed analysis of the White Sox and Yankees deal from Tuesday night, Scott White has that for you here. And if you're in one of the 76 percent of the leagues where Yoan Moncada is already stashed (or was quickly added last night) I've got more waiver wire options for you below. For the rest of you, let's go get Yoan Moncada.

Moncada, one of the best prospects in baseball, will make his White Sox debut this week, and we'd be surprised if he doesn't stick this time. He's had great success at every level in the minor leagues, including a .286/.381/.452 slash line in Triple-A this season. Strikeouts are a concern (28.6 percent K-rate in Triple-A), but he has a power-speed combo (45 stolen bases in 2016) that is extremely rare and highly coveted.

I'm assuming most of the leagues he's still available in are FAAB leagues, and his value varies depending on the format. In a Rotisserie or categories league I would go as high as 33 percent of your budget. Moncada could make a huge impact on stolen bases and help you in four of five categories. In a points league his value is lower because of the smaller roster sizes and the strikeout concerns. I'd still put in a claim, but I'd aim for the 10-15 percent range depending on how deep the league is.

Moncada wasn't the only player who saw a spot open up for him because of this trade. The White Sox lost their two best relievers, opening up the closer's role. While I don't expect they will win very many games the rest of the season, we all know how important saves can be. It's a bit of a guessing game on who win win the job, but I'd place my bet on Anthony Swarzak (8 percent owned).

Swarzak has a 2.45 ERA this season and a FIP (2.29) that's just as good. He strikes out about a batter per inning and has a WHIP of exactly 1.00. There's no guarantee he's the guy, but he's worth a speculative add in most categories leagues. Tyler Clippard (6 percent owned) is another option after being acquired from the Yankees.

Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire: