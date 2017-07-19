Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: White Sox trade opens up room for Yoan Moncada
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks at the effect the trade has on the waiver wire.
If you want a detailed analysis of the White Sox and Yankees deal from Tuesday night, Scott White has that for you here. And if you're in one of the 76 percent of the leagues where Yoan Moncada is already stashed (or was quickly added last night) I've got more waiver wire options for you below. For the rest of you, let's go get Yoan Moncada.
Moncada, one of the best prospects in baseball, will make his White Sox debut this week, and we'd be surprised if he doesn't stick this time. He's had great success at every level in the minor leagues, including a .286/.381/.452 slash line in Triple-A this season. Strikeouts are a concern (28.6 percent K-rate in Triple-A), but he has a power-speed combo (45 stolen bases in 2016) that is extremely rare and highly coveted.
I'm assuming most of the leagues he's still available in are FAAB leagues, and his value varies depending on the format. In a Rotisserie or categories league I would go as high as 33 percent of your budget. Moncada could make a huge impact on stolen bases and help you in four of five categories. In a points league his value is lower because of the smaller roster sizes and the strikeout concerns. I'd still put in a claim, but I'd aim for the 10-15 percent range depending on how deep the league is.
Moncada wasn't the only player who saw a spot open up for him because of this trade. The White Sox lost their two best relievers, opening up the closer's role. While I don't expect they will win very many games the rest of the season, we all know how important saves can be. It's a bit of a guessing game on who win win the job, but I'd place my bet on Anthony Swarzak (8 percent owned).
Swarzak has a 2.45 ERA this season and a FIP (2.29) that's just as good. He strikes out about a batter per inning and has a WHIP of exactly 1.00. There's no guarantee he's the guy, but he's worth a speculative add in most categories leagues. Tyler Clippard (6 percent owned) is another option after being acquired from the Yankees.
Here's the rest of Wednesday's waiver wire:
|79%
Danny Salazar Cleveland SP
|The Indians announced Tuesday Danny Salazar would be rejoining the club and the rotation for his next start. It's been a long road back amid a difficult season for Salazar, but he still has ace potential and should be near 100 percent owned. As bad as Salazar was to start the year, he struck out 77 batters in 55 innings and had a reasonable 3.55 xFIP. His last two rehab starts have been good as well, with 16 strikeouts over 11 scoreless innings.
|68%
Chris Taylor L.A. Dodgers LF
|I understand why you still doubt Chris Taylor. We all do. I'm not even sure the Dodgers totally trust what he's done this year, and no one should expect his .404 BABIP to sustain. But he's crushing again. Taylor collected four more hits on Tuesday and is now 9-for-18 with a double and two triples since the All-Star break. His slugging percentage is back over .500. He's eligible at 2B, 3B and OF. You've got somewhere to play Chris Taylor, just do it.
|50%
Odubel Herrera Philadelphia CF
|Herrera picked up a pair of hits on Tuesday and is now 7-for-19 since the All-Star break, with three doubles and two home runs. But this is not just some short-term hot streak. Since June 3rd, Herrera is slashing .318/.352/.532. He's not quite this good but he's also not near as bad as he was in April and May. Herrera is a must-start player in a five outfielder league and should be owned in most three outfielder formats too.
|40%
Vince Velasquez Philadelphia SP
|Velasquez made his return from the DL on Tuesday and tossed six solid innings against the Marlins. The four strikeouts aren't all that impressive -- nor are the two swinging strikes -- but the fact he got through six innings on just 79 pitches was. Velasquez has top-30 upside and should be owned in a majority of leagues.
|3%
Colin Moran Houston 3B
|We've got a little something for everyone here, as Moran is really more of an AL-only guy but he could also have some deep Roto appeal. Moran was called up due to Carlos Correa's injury, after destroying Triple-A this season to the tune of a .916 OPS. I wouldn't expect every day playing time unless he gets hot, but 15 to 20 plate appearances per week are a definite possibility.
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
Add a Comment