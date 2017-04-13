Fantasy Baseball Week 2 H2H trade value rankings: Targeting buy-low opportunities with Andrew McCutchen, Nelson Cruz

Chris Towers looks for buy-low targets in his first trade values column of the year for Head-to-Head leagues.

My general policy this early in the season is pretty simple: "First, do no harm." 

Generally speaking, if I liked a player enough to draft him two weeks ago, it's a bad idea to make any big moves after a handful of games.

My values for players in Week 2 aren't going to be very different than they were before the season, in other words. My first round of H2H trade values is pretty close to my last round of Auction values from the preseason. I've moved some injured players down to account for missed time, but there haven't been many changes to my view of anyone to this point.

That makes this a perfect time to pick off some values in trades, of course. The person in your league who drafted Andrew McCutchen might not have been particularly enthused about drafting him to begin with, and a slow start has almost certainly only compounded his fears. Nobody is going to give up on McCutchen entirely, but don't be surprised if someone just doesn't want the headache anymore.

There's a chance to snag McCutchen for a steal, if you think he will bounce back and live up to preseason expectations. I think he will, so I'm willing to throw out some buy-low offers, just to see. Maybe a Julio Teheran or Aaron Sanchez, if I have some extra pitching depth, or someone like Lorenzo Cain could end up being an offer that turns into a win in the long run.

McCutchen isn't the only buy-low candidate out there, obviously, but I think he is emblematic of my favorite kind. He is older and came into the season with enough concerns that the person who drafted him may not have done so with a high degree of confidence. Combine that with a slow start and you have a toxic cocktail of panic, where an owner might be willing to move him at an even steeper discount than usual, just to avoid the potential for the bottom falling out.

Other players I would include in this category are: Miguel Cabrera, Edwin Encarnacion and Nelson Cruz. These were all considered elite hitters, or close to it, coming into the season, but all are off to bad starts. There is, of course, a chance any of these four hitters has just lost it entirely, something that happens to hitters in their thirties -- often without much notice.

There is risk involved in investing into any of these players, but if the price is right, it can pay off in a huge way. I'm still confident enough in my preseason expectations that I'll be trying to swing a trade for one or more of them. Now is the time to do it. 

H2h Trade Values
Rank Name Team/POS Value
1 Mike Trout LAA (CF) 50
2 Mookie Betts BOS (RF) 45
3 Jose Altuve HOU (2B) 45
4 Nolan Arenado COL (3B) 43
5 Paul Goldschmidt ARI (1B) 43
6 Bryce Harper WAS (RF) 43
7 Kris Bryant CHC (3B) 40
8 Josh Donaldson TOR (3B) 38
9 Manny Machado BAL (3B) 38
10 Anthony Rizzo CHC (1B) 36
11 Clayton Kershaw LAD (SP) 36
12 Joey Votto CIN (1B) 36
13 Charlie Blackmon COL (CF) 34
14 Corey Seager LAD (SS) 33
15 Carlos Correa HOU (SS) 32
16 Miguel Cabrera DET (1B) 31
17 Edwin Encarnacion CLE (DH) 31
18 Max Scherzer WAS (SP) 31
19 Madison Bumgarner SF (SP) 30
20 Chris Sale BOS (SP) 30
21 Trea Turner WAS (CF) 28
22 Corey Kluber CLE (SP) 28
23 Noah Syndergaard NYM (SP) 28
24 Daniel Murphy WAS (2B) 27
25 George Springer HOU (RF) 27
26 A.J. Pollock ARI (CF) 27
27 Ryan Braun MIL (LF) 25
28 Giancarlo Stanton MIA (RF) 25
29 Nelson Cruz SEA (DH) 25
30 Brian Dozier MIN (2B) 25
31 Jake Arrieta CHC (SP) 25
32 Freddie Freeman ATL (1B) 25
33 Matt Carpenter STL (3B) 24
34 Starling Marte PIT (LF) 24
35 Yoenis Cespedes NYM (LF) 24
36 Jon Lester CHC (SP) 23
37 Andrew McCutchen PIT (CF) 23
38 Trevor Story COL (SS) 23
39 Kyle Seager SEA (3B) 23
40 Francisco Lindor CLE (SS) 23
41 Johnny Cueto SF (SP) 22
42 Jonathan Villar MIL (SS) 22
43 Jacob deGrom NYM (SP) 22
44 Christian Yelich MIA (LF) 21
45 Xander Bogaerts BOS (SS) 20
46 Robinson Cano SEA (2B) 20
47 Rougned Odor TEX (2B) 20
48 Buster Posey SF (C) 20
49 Carlos Gonzalez COL (RF) 20
50 Justin Verlander DET (SP) 20
51 Stephen Strasburg WAS (SP) 20
52 Gregory Polanco PIT (RF) 20
53 Yu Darvish TEX (SP) 20
54 Jose Abreu CHW (1B) 20
55 Wil Myers SD (1B) 19
56 Jose Bautista TOR (RF) 19
57 Hanley Ramirez BOS (1B) 19
58 David Price BOS (SP) 19
59 Adam Jones BAL (CF) 18
60 Carlos Martinez STL (SP) 18
61 Chris Davis BAL (1B) 17
62 Jean Segura SEA (2B) 17
63 Anthony Rendon WAS (3B) 17
64 Kenley Jansen LAD (RP) 17
65 Carlos Carrasco CLE (SP) 17
66 Jonathan Lucroy TEX (C) 17
67 Aledmys Diaz STL (SS) 17
68 Khris Davis OAK (LF) 17
69 Ian Kinsler DET (2B) 17
70 Mark Trumbo BAL (RF) 16
71 Chris Archer TB (SP) 16
72 Danny Duffy KC (SP) 16
73 Zach Britton BAL (RP) 16
74 Alex Bregman HOU (3B) 16
75 Kyle Schwarber CHC (LF) 16
76 Kyle Hendricks CHC (SP) 16
77 James Paxton SEA (SP) 16
78 Zack Greinke ARI (SP) 15
79 Masahiro Tanaka NYY (SP) 15
80 Gary Sanchez NYY (C) 15
81 Dee Gordon MIA (2B) 15
82 Cole Hamels TEX (SP) 15
83 Aroldis Chapman NYY (RP) 15
84 Danny Salazar CLE (SP) 15
85 Maikel Franco PHI (3B) 15
86 Evan Longoria TB (3B) 15
87 Carlos Santana CLE (DH) 15
88 Rick Porcello BOS (SP) 15
89 Gerrit Cole PIT (SP) 15
90 Justin Turner LAD (3B) 15
91 Miguel Sano MIN (3B) 15
92 Andrew Benintendi BOS (LF) 15
93 DJ LeMahieu COL (2B) 15
94 Kenta Maeda LAD (SP) 15
95 Adam Eaton WAS (RF) 15
96 Mark Melancon SF (RP) 15
97 Justin Upton DET (LF) 15
98 Jeurys Familia NYM (RP) 15
99 Lance McCullers HOU (SP) 15
100 Julio Teheran ATL (SP) 15
101 Jose Ramirez CLE (3B) 15
102 Craig Kimbrel BOS (RP) 15
103 Lorenzo Cain KC (CF) 15
104 Matt Kemp ATL (RF) 14
105 Stephen Piscotty STL (RF) 14
106 Adrian Beltre TEX (3B) 14
107 Jackie Bradley BOS (CF) 14
108 Jose Quintana CHW (SP) 14
109 Wade Davis CHC (RP) 14
110 Felix Hernandez SEA (SP) 14
111 Dallas Keuchel HOU (SP) 14
112 Aaron Sanchez TOR (SP) 13
113 Addison Russell CHC (SS) 13
114 Edwin Diaz SEA (RP) 13
115 Eduardo Nunez SF (3B) 13
116 Ben Zobrist CHC (2B) 12
117 Ian Desmond COL (CF) 12
118 J.D. Martinez DET (RF) 12
119 Brandon Belt SF (1B) 12
120 Todd Frazier CHW (3B) 12
121 Seung-Hwan Oh STL (RP) 12
122 Odubel Herrera PHI (CF) 12
123 Michael Brantley CLE (LF) 12
124 Matt Harvey NYM (SP) 12
125 John Lackey CHC (SP) 12
126 Ken Giles HOU (RP) 11
127 Michael Fulmer DET (SP) 11
128 Tanner Roark WAS (SP) 11
129 Kevin Gausman BAL (SP) 11
130 Willson Contreras CHC (C) 11
131 Dustin Pedroia BOS (2B) 11
132 Greg Bird NYY (1B) 10
133 Troy Tulowitzki TOR (SS) 10
134 Roberto Osuna TOR (RP) 10
135 Rich Hill LAD (SP) 9
136 Vince Velasquez PHI (SP) 9
137 Yasmani Grandal LAD (C) 9
138 Marcus Stroman TOR (SP) 9
139 Dylan Bundy BAL (RP) 9
140 Evan Gattis HOU (DH) 8
141 Aaron Nola PHI (SP) 8
142 Kelvin Herrera KC (RP) 8
143 Joe Ross WAS (SP) 7
144 Dexter Fowler STL (CF) 7
145 David Dahl COL (LF) 7
146 Billy Hamilton CIN (CF) 7
147 Kole Calhoun LAA (RF) 7
148 Cody Allen CLE (RP) 7
149 Eric Hosmer KC (1B) 7
150 Michael Pineda NYY (SP) 7
151 Taijuan Walker ARI (SP) 7
152 Jon Gray COL (SP) 7
153 Albert Pujols LAA (DH) 7
154 Sean Manaea OAK (SP) 7
155 Yasiel Puig LAD (RF) 7
156 Sam Dyson TEX (RP) 6
157 Kendrys Morales TOR (DH) 6
158 Yangervis Solarte SD (3B) 6
159 Jose Peraza CIN (SS) 6
160 Adam Duvall CIN (LF) 6
161 Jason Kipnis CLE (2B) 6
162 Salvador Perez KC (C) 6
163 Adrian Gonzalez LAD (1B) 6
164 Francisco Rodriguez DET (RP) 6
165 Matt Shoemaker LAA (SP) 5
166 Dansby Swanson ATL (SS) 5
167 J.A. Happ TOR (SP) 5
168 Ryon Healy OAK (3B) 5
169 J.T. Realmuto MIA (C) 5
170 Greg Holland COL (RP) 5
171 Marcell Ozuna MIA (CF) 4
172 Russell Martin TOR (C) 4
173 Jake Lamb ARI (3B) 4
174 Jameson Taillon PIT (SP) 4
175 Drew Pomeranz BOS (SP) 4
176 Nomar Mazara TEX (RF) 4
177 Mike Napoli TEX (1B) 4
178 Jeff Samardzija SF (SP) 4
179 Alex Colome TB (RP) 4
180 Victor Martinez DET (DH) 4
181 AJ Ramos MIA (RP) 4
182 Hernan Perez MIL (3B) 4
183 Yasmany Tomas ARI (RF) 4
184 Javier Baez CHC (3B) 4
185 Jerad Eickhoff PHI (SP) 4
186 Mitch Haniger SEA (CF) 4
187 Nicholas Castellanos DET (3B) 4
188 Brett Gardner NYY (LF) 4
189 Carlos Gomez TEX (CF) 3
190 Carlos Beltran HOU (DH) 3
191 David Robertson CHW (RP) 3
192 Carlos Rodon CHW (SP) 3
193 Robbie Ray ARI (SP) 3
194 Josh Reddick HOU (RF) 3
195 Ian Kennedy KC (SP) 3
196 Joc Pederson LAD (CF) 3
197 Robert Gsellman NYM (SP) 3
198 Travis Shaw MIL (3B) 3
199 Julio Urias LAD (SP) 3
200 Steven Matz NYM (SP) 2
