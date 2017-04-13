Fantasy Baseball Week 2 H2H trade value rankings: Targeting buy-low opportunities with Andrew McCutchen, Nelson Cruz
Chris Towers looks for buy-low targets in his first trade values column of the year for Head-to-Head leagues.
My general policy this early in the season is pretty simple: "First, do no harm."
Generally speaking, if I liked a player enough to draft him two weeks ago, it's a bad idea to make any big moves after a handful of games.
My values for players in Week 2 aren't going to be very different than they were before the season, in other words. My first round of H2H trade values is pretty close to my last round of Auction values from the preseason. I've moved some injured players down to account for missed time, but there haven't been many changes to my view of anyone to this point.
That makes this a perfect time to pick off some values in trades, of course. The person in your league who drafted Andrew McCutchen might not have been particularly enthused about drafting him to begin with, and a slow start has almost certainly only compounded his fears. Nobody is going to give up on McCutchen entirely, but don't be surprised if someone just doesn't want the headache anymore.
There's a chance to snag McCutchen for a steal, if you think he will bounce back and live up to preseason expectations. I think he will, so I'm willing to throw out some buy-low offers, just to see. Maybe a Julio Teheran or Aaron Sanchez, if I have some extra pitching depth, or someone like Lorenzo Cain could end up being an offer that turns into a win in the long run.
McCutchen isn't the only buy-low candidate out there, obviously, but I think he is emblematic of my favorite kind. He is older and came into the season with enough concerns that the person who drafted him may not have done so with a high degree of confidence. Combine that with a slow start and you have a toxic cocktail of panic, where an owner might be willing to move him at an even steeper discount than usual, just to avoid the potential for the bottom falling out.
Other players I would include in this category are: Miguel Cabrera, Edwin Encarnacion and Nelson Cruz. These were all considered elite hitters, or close to it, coming into the season, but all are off to bad starts. There is, of course, a chance any of these four hitters has just lost it entirely, something that happens to hitters in their thirties -- often without much notice.
There is risk involved in investing into any of these players, but if the price is right, it can pay off in a huge way. I'm still confident enough in my preseason expectations that I'll be trying to swing a trade for one or more of them. Now is the time to do it.
|H2h Trade Values
|Rank
|Name
|Team/POS
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout
|LAA (CF)
|50
|2
|Mookie Betts
|BOS (RF)
|45
|3
|Jose Altuve
|HOU (2B)
|45
|4
|Nolan Arenado
|COL (3B)
|43
|5
|Paul Goldschmidt
|ARI (1B)
|43
|6
|Bryce Harper
|WAS (RF)
|43
|7
|Kris Bryant
|CHC (3B)
|40
|8
|Josh Donaldson
|TOR (3B)
|38
|9
|Manny Machado
|BAL (3B)
|38
|10
|Anthony Rizzo
|CHC (1B)
|36
|11
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD (SP)
|36
|12
|Joey Votto
|CIN (1B)
|36
|13
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL (CF)
|34
|14
|Corey Seager
|LAD (SS)
|33
|15
|Carlos Correa
|HOU (SS)
|32
|16
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET (1B)
|31
|17
|Edwin Encarnacion
|CLE (DH)
|31
|18
|Max Scherzer
|WAS (SP)
|31
|19
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF (SP)
|30
|20
|Chris Sale
|BOS (SP)
|30
|21
|Trea Turner
|WAS (CF)
|28
|22
|Corey Kluber
|CLE (SP)
|28
|23
|Noah Syndergaard
|NYM (SP)
|28
|24
|Daniel Murphy
|WAS (2B)
|27
|25
|George Springer
|HOU (RF)
|27
|26
|A.J. Pollock
|ARI (CF)
|27
|27
|Ryan Braun
|MIL (LF)
|25
|28
|Giancarlo Stanton
|MIA (RF)
|25
|29
|Nelson Cruz
|SEA (DH)
|25
|30
|Brian Dozier
|MIN (2B)
|25
|31
|Jake Arrieta
|CHC (SP)
|25
|32
|Freddie Freeman
|ATL (1B)
|25
|33
|Matt Carpenter
|STL (3B)
|24
|34
|Starling Marte
|PIT (LF)
|24
|35
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM (LF)
|24
|36
|Jon Lester
|CHC (SP)
|23
|37
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT (CF)
|23
|38
|Trevor Story
|COL (SS)
|23
|39
|Kyle Seager
|SEA (3B)
|23
|40
|Francisco Lindor
|CLE (SS)
|23
|41
|Johnny Cueto
|SF (SP)
|22
|42
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL (SS)
|22
|43
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM (SP)
|22
|44
|Christian Yelich
|MIA (LF)
|21
|45
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS (SS)
|20
|46
|Robinson Cano
|SEA (2B)
|20
|47
|Rougned Odor
|TEX (2B)
|20
|48
|Buster Posey
|SF (C)
|20
|49
|Carlos Gonzalez
|COL (RF)
|20
|50
|Justin Verlander
|DET (SP)
|20
|51
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS (SP)
|20
|52
|Gregory Polanco
|PIT (RF)
|20
|53
|Yu Darvish
|TEX (SP)
|20
|54
|Jose Abreu
|CHW (1B)
|20
|55
|Wil Myers
|SD (1B)
|19
|56
|Jose Bautista
|TOR (RF)
|19
|57
|Hanley Ramirez
|BOS (1B)
|19
|58
|David Price
|BOS (SP)
|19
|59
|Adam Jones
|BAL (CF)
|18
|60
|Carlos Martinez
|STL (SP)
|18
|61
|Chris Davis
|BAL (1B)
|17
|62
|Jean Segura
|SEA (2B)
|17
|63
|Anthony Rendon
|WAS (3B)
|17
|64
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD (RP)
|17
|65
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE (SP)
|17
|66
|Jonathan Lucroy
|TEX (C)
|17
|67
|Aledmys Diaz
|STL (SS)
|17
|68
|Khris Davis
|OAK (LF)
|17
|69
|Ian Kinsler
|DET (2B)
|17
|70
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL (RF)
|16
|71
|Chris Archer
|TB (SP)
|16
|72
|Danny Duffy
|KC (SP)
|16
|73
|Zach Britton
|BAL (RP)
|16
|74
|Alex Bregman
|HOU (3B)
|16
|75
|Kyle Schwarber
|CHC (LF)
|16
|76
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC (SP)
|16
|77
|James Paxton
|SEA (SP)
|16
|78
|Zack Greinke
|ARI (SP)
|15
|79
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY (SP)
|15
|80
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY (C)
|15
|81
|Dee Gordon
|MIA (2B)
|15
|82
|Cole Hamels
|TEX (SP)
|15
|83
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY (RP)
|15
|84
|Danny Salazar
|CLE (SP)
|15
|85
|Maikel Franco
|PHI (3B)
|15
|86
|Evan Longoria
|TB (3B)
|15
|87
|Carlos Santana
|CLE (DH)
|15
|88
|Rick Porcello
|BOS (SP)
|15
|89
|Gerrit Cole
|PIT (SP)
|15
|90
|Justin Turner
|LAD (3B)
|15
|91
|Miguel Sano
|MIN (3B)
|15
|92
|Andrew Benintendi
|BOS (LF)
|15
|93
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL (2B)
|15
|94
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD (SP)
|15
|95
|Adam Eaton
|WAS (RF)
|15
|96
|Mark Melancon
|SF (RP)
|15
|97
|Justin Upton
|DET (LF)
|15
|98
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM (RP)
|15
|99
|Lance McCullers
|HOU (SP)
|15
|100
|Julio Teheran
|ATL (SP)
|15
|101
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE (3B)
|15
|102
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS (RP)
|15
|103
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC (CF)
|15
|104
|Matt Kemp
|ATL (RF)
|14
|105
|Stephen Piscotty
|STL (RF)
|14
|106
|Adrian Beltre
|TEX (3B)
|14
|107
|Jackie Bradley
|BOS (CF)
|14
|108
|Jose Quintana
|CHW (SP)
|14
|109
|Wade Davis
|CHC (RP)
|14
|110
|Felix Hernandez
|SEA (SP)
|14
|111
|Dallas Keuchel
|HOU (SP)
|14
|112
|Aaron Sanchez
|TOR (SP)
|13
|113
|Addison Russell
|CHC (SS)
|13
|114
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA (RP)
|13
|115
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF (3B)
|13
|116
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC (2B)
|12
|117
|Ian Desmond
|COL (CF)
|12
|118
|J.D. Martinez
|DET (RF)
|12
|119
|Brandon Belt
|SF (1B)
|12
|120
|Todd Frazier
|CHW (3B)
|12
|121
|Seung-Hwan Oh
|STL (RP)
|12
|122
|Odubel Herrera
|PHI (CF)
|12
|123
|Michael Brantley
|CLE (LF)
|12
|124
|Matt Harvey
|NYM (SP)
|12
|125
|John Lackey
|CHC (SP)
|12
|126
|Ken Giles
|HOU (RP)
|11
|127
|Michael Fulmer
|DET (SP)
|11
|128
|Tanner Roark
|WAS (SP)
|11
|129
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL (SP)
|11
|130
|Willson Contreras
|CHC (C)
|11
|131
|Dustin Pedroia
|BOS (2B)
|11
|132
|Greg Bird
|NYY (1B)
|10
|133
|Troy Tulowitzki
|TOR (SS)
|10
|134
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR (RP)
|10
|135
|Rich Hill
|LAD (SP)
|9
|136
|Vince Velasquez
|PHI (SP)
|9
|137
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD (C)
|9
|138
|Marcus Stroman
|TOR (SP)
|9
|139
|Dylan Bundy
|BAL (RP)
|9
|140
|Evan Gattis
|HOU (DH)
|8
|141
|Aaron Nola
|PHI (SP)
|8
|142
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC (RP)
|8
|143
|Joe Ross
|WAS (SP)
|7
|144
|Dexter Fowler
|STL (CF)
|7
|145
|David Dahl
|COL (LF)
|7
|146
|Billy Hamilton
|CIN (CF)
|7
|147
|Kole Calhoun
|LAA (RF)
|7
|148
|Cody Allen
|CLE (RP)
|7
|149
|Eric Hosmer
|KC (1B)
|7
|150
|Michael Pineda
|NYY (SP)
|7
|151
|Taijuan Walker
|ARI (SP)
|7
|152
|Jon Gray
|COL (SP)
|7
|153
|Albert Pujols
|LAA (DH)
|7
|154
|Sean Manaea
|OAK (SP)
|7
|155
|Yasiel Puig
|LAD (RF)
|7
|156
|Sam Dyson
|TEX (RP)
|6
|157
|Kendrys Morales
|TOR (DH)
|6
|158
|Yangervis Solarte
|SD (3B)
|6
|159
|Jose Peraza
|CIN (SS)
|6
|160
|Adam Duvall
|CIN (LF)
|6
|161
|Jason Kipnis
|CLE (2B)
|6
|162
|Salvador Perez
|KC (C)
|6
|163
|Adrian Gonzalez
|LAD (1B)
|6
|164
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET (RP)
|6
|165
|Matt Shoemaker
|LAA (SP)
|5
|166
|Dansby Swanson
|ATL (SS)
|5
|167
|J.A. Happ
|TOR (SP)
|5
|168
|Ryon Healy
|OAK (3B)
|5
|169
|J.T. Realmuto
|MIA (C)
|5
|170
|Greg Holland
|COL (RP)
|5
|171
|Marcell Ozuna
|MIA (CF)
|4
|172
|Russell Martin
|TOR (C)
|4
|173
|Jake Lamb
|ARI (3B)
|4
|174
|Jameson Taillon
|PIT (SP)
|4
|175
|Drew Pomeranz
|BOS (SP)
|4
|176
|Nomar Mazara
|TEX (RF)
|4
|177
|Mike Napoli
|TEX (1B)
|4
|178
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF (SP)
|4
|179
|Alex Colome
|TB (RP)
|4
|180
|Victor Martinez
|DET (DH)
|4
|181
|AJ Ramos
|MIA (RP)
|4
|182
|Hernan Perez
|MIL (3B)
|4
|183
|Yasmany Tomas
|ARI (RF)
|4
|184
|Javier Baez
|CHC (3B)
|4
|185
|Jerad Eickhoff
|PHI (SP)
|4
|186
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA (CF)
|4
|187
|Nicholas Castellanos
|DET (3B)
|4
|188
|Brett Gardner
|NYY (LF)
|4
|189
|Carlos Gomez
|TEX (CF)
|3
|190
|Carlos Beltran
|HOU (DH)
|3
|191
|David Robertson
|CHW (RP)
|3
|192
|Carlos Rodon
|CHW (SP)
|3
|193
|Robbie Ray
|ARI (SP)
|3
|194
|Josh Reddick
|HOU (RF)
|3
|195
|Ian Kennedy
|KC (SP)
|3
|196
|Joc Pederson
|LAD (CF)
|3
|197
|Robert Gsellman
|NYM (SP)
|3
|198
|Travis Shaw
|MIL (3B)
|3
|199
|Julio Urias
|LAD (SP)
|3
|200
|Steven Matz
|NYM (SP)
|2
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
Add a Comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre