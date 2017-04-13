Fantasy Baseball Week 2 H2H trade value rankings: Targeting buy-low opportunities with Andrew McCutchen, Nelson Cruz

My general policy this early in the season is pretty simple: "First, do no harm."

Generally speaking, if I liked a player enough to draft him two weeks ago, it's a bad idea to make any big moves after a handful of games.

My values for players in Week 2 aren't going to be very different than they were before the season, in other words. My first round of H2H trade values is pretty close to my last round of Auction values from the preseason. I've moved some injured players down to account for missed time, but there haven't been many changes to my view of anyone to this point.

That makes this a perfect time to pick off some values in trades, of course. The person in your league who drafted Andrew McCutchen might not have been particularly enthused about drafting him to begin with, and a slow start has almost certainly only compounded his fears. Nobody is going to give up on McCutchen entirely, but don't be surprised if someone just doesn't want the headache anymore.

There's a chance to snag McCutchen for a steal, if you think he will bounce back and live up to preseason expectations. I think he will, so I'm willing to throw out some buy-low offers, just to see. Maybe a Julio Teheran or Aaron Sanchez, if I have some extra pitching depth, or someone like Lorenzo Cain could end up being an offer that turns into a win in the long run.

McCutchen isn't the only buy-low candidate out there, obviously, but I think he is emblematic of my favorite kind. He is older and came into the season with enough concerns that the person who drafted him may not have done so with a high degree of confidence. Combine that with a slow start and you have a toxic cocktail of panic, where an owner might be willing to move him at an even steeper discount than usual, just to avoid the potential for the bottom falling out.

Other players I would include in this category are: Miguel Cabrera, Edwin Encarnacion and Nelson Cruz. These were all considered elite hitters, or close to it, coming into the season, but all are off to bad starts. There is, of course, a chance any of these four hitters has just lost it entirely, something that happens to hitters in their thirties -- often without much notice.

There is risk involved in investing into any of these players, but if the price is right, it can pay off in a huge way. I'm still confident enough in my preseason expectations that I'll be trying to swing a trade for one or more of them. Now is the time to do it.