Fantasy Baseball Week 4 H2H trade value rankings: Is now the time to move Dallas Keuchel?

Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks so.

Eric Thames' monster start to the season has dominated the baseball world, and rightly so. He's a great player, a great story, and a great quote . He's also the most interesting player on the Fantasy trade market, a potential superstar who might be so valuable right now, you can't afford to trade him. 

At the risk of having Thames blot out the sun, I covered his trade value in a separate piece today, so if you are a Thames owner, go see what it might take to move him. The good news is, he isn't the only potential stud who might be worth moving on from after a hot start.

Dallas Keuchel isn't the story Thames is, but he has been nearly as valuable on the pitching side. Keuchel has pitched 37 innings in his first seven starts, and after Tuesday's complete game, sports a 1.22 ERA for the season. Last season was a disaster for him, but Keuchel is just an extra year removed from winning the AL Cy Young and providing ace-level value for Fantasy players, so this is just a continuation of that, right?

Maybe not. Keuchel doesn't need to strike batters out to be a borderline elite Fantasy pitcher, but as we saw last season, the margin for error is pretty slim when he isn't. Keuchel relies on generating weak contact and stranding runners on base at a high level, but he also needs to rely on generating swings and weak contact on pitches outside of the zone. If he misses, things can go wrong quickly, which is what happened a bit too often in 2016.

Keuchel isn't necessarily on the verge of an implosion, but if someone views him as an ace again, it's worth your time to seek out a trade. I haven't moved him up much in the trade chart based on this start, so he doesn't have a ton of value in my eyes, but if I could move him for someone like Hanley Ramirez or Khris Davis on the hitting side, or a starter like Carlos Martinez with considerably more upside, I would happily do that. Keuchel is likely to be better than last season, but it's hard to see him getting back to that Cy Young level. 

H2h Trade Values
Rank Name Team/POS Value
1Mike TroutLAA (CF)50
2Mookie BettsBOS (RF)45
3Paul GoldschmidtARI (1B)44
4Nolan ArenadoCOL (3B)43
5Bryce HarperWAS (RF)43
6Jose AltuveHOU (2B)42
7Anthony RizzoCHC (1B)40
8Manny MachadoBAL (3B)39
9Kris BryantCHC (3B)39
10Josh DonaldsonTOR (3B)37
11Clayton KershawLAD (SP)36
12Joey VottoCIN (1B)36
13Charlie BlackmonCOL (CF)33
14Miguel CabreraDET (1B)33
15Edwin EncarnacionCLE (DH)32
16Chris SaleBOS (SP)31
17Corey SeagerLAD (SS)31
18Carlos CorreaHOU (SS)30
19Trea TurnerWAS (CF)30
20Max ScherzerWAS (SP)30
21Corey KluberCLE (SP)29
22A.J. PollockARI (CF)29
23Freddie FreemanATL (1B)28
24Noah SyndergaardNYM (SP)27
25Brian DozierMIN (2B)26
26George SpringerHOU (RF)26
27Francisco LindorCLE (SS)25
28Ryan BraunMIL (LF)25
29Nelson CruzSEA (DH)25
30Jake ArrietaCHC (SP)25
31Giancarlo StantonMIA (RF)25
32Andrew McCutchenPIT (CF)24
33Robinson CanoSEA (2B)24
34Jon LesterCHC (SP)24
35Yoenis CespedesNYM (LF)24
36Kyle SeagerSEA (3B)23
37Buster PoseySF (C)22
38Carlos GonzalezCOL (RF)21
39Daniel MurphyWAS (2B)21
40Johnny CuetoSF (SP)21
41Adam JonesBAL (CF)21
42Matt CarpenterSTL (3B)21
43Jonathan LucroyTEX (C)20
44Rougned OdorTEX (2B)20
45Justin VerlanderDET (SP)20
46Stephen StrasburgWAS (SP)20
47Yu DarvishTEX (SP)20
48Christian YelichMIA (LF)20
49Jacob deGromNYM (SP)20
50Trevor StoryCOL (SS)20
51Kenley JansenLAD (RP)20
52Xander BogaertsBOS (SS)20
53Jonathan VillarMIL (SS)19
54Wil MyersSD (1B)19
55Chris DavisBAL (1B)19
56Jose AbreuCHW (1B)18
57Jose BautistaTOR (RF)18
58Chris ArcherTB (SP)18
59Gregory PolancoPIT (RF)18
60Adrian BeltreTEX (3B)17
61Aroldis ChapmanNYY (RP)17
62Jean SeguraSEA (2B)17
63Hanley RamirezBOS (1B)17
64Eric ThamesMIL (1B)17
65Cole HamelsTEX (SP)17
66Kyle SchwarberCHC (LF)17
67James PaxtonSEA (SP)17
68Carlos CarrascoCLE (SP)17
69Ian KinslerDET (2B)17
70Carlos MartinezSTL (SP)17
71Zack GreinkeARI (SP)16
72Carlos SantanaCLE (DH)16
73Khris DavisOAK (LF)16
74Michael BrantleyCLE (LF)16
75Jose QuintanaCHW (SP)16
76Wade DavisCHC (RP)16
77Rick PorcelloBOS (SP)16
78Miguel SanoMIN (3B)16
79Mark MelanconSF (RP)16
80Mark TrumboBAL (RF)16
81Zach BrittonBAL (RP)16
82Kyle HendricksCHC (SP)16
83Gary SanchezNYY (C)15
84Dee GordonMIA (2B)15
85Masahiro TanakaNYY (SP)15
86Evan LongoriaTB (3B)15
87Gerrit ColePIT (SP)15
88Andrew BenintendiBOS (LF)15
89Kenta MaedaLAD (SP)15
90Justin UptonDET (LF)15
91Craig KimbrelBOS (RP)15
92Felix HernandezSEA (SP)15
93Dallas KeuchelHOU (SP)15
94Danny SalazarCLE (SP)15
95Justin TurnerLAD (3B)15
96Julio TeheranATL (SP)15
97Jose RamirezCLE (3B)15
98David PriceBOS (SP)14
99Lance McCullersHOU (SP)14
100John LackeyCHC (SP)14
101Maikel FrancoPHI (3B)14
102Alex BregmanHOU (3B)14
103Ken GilesHOU (RP)13
104Willson ContrerasCHC (C)13
105Dustin PedroiaBOS (2B)13
106Ian DesmondCOL (CF)13
107J.D. MartinezDET (RF)13
108Brandon BeltSF (1B)13
109Todd FrazierCHW (3B)13
110Anthony RendonWAS (3B)13
111Roberto OsunaTOR (RP)13
112Aaron SanchezTOR (SP)13
113Edwin DiazSEA (RP)13
114Yasmani GrandalLAD (C)12
115Ben ZobristCHC (2B)12
116Matt HarveyNYM (SP)12
117DJ LeMahieuCOL (2B)12
118Jeurys FamiliaNYM (RP)12
119Danny DuffyKC (SP)12
120Dylan BundyBAL (RP)12
121Odubel HerreraPHI (CF)12
122Billy HamiltonCIN (CF)11
123Michael PinedaNYY (SP)11
124Adam EatonWAS (RF)11
125Salvador PerezKC (C)11
126Eric HosmerKC (1B)11
127Troy TulowitzkiTOR (SS)11
128Matt KempATL (RF)11
129Stephen PiscottySTL (RF)11
130Lorenzo CainKC (CF)11
131Aledmys DiazSTL (SS)10
132Dexter FowlerSTL (CF)10
133Albert PujolsLAA (DH)10
134Marcus StromanTOR (SP)10
135Addison RussellCHC (SS)10
136Russell MartinTOR (C)10
137Cody AllenCLE (RP)10
138Tanner RoarkWAS (SP)10
139Francisco RodriguezDET (RP)9
140Kevin GausmanBAL (SP)9
141Seung-Hwan OhSTL (RP)9
142Jackie BradleyBOS (CF)9
143Jason KipnisCLE (2B)9
144Adrian GonzalezLAD (1B)9
145Eduardo NunezSF (3B)9
146Jeff SamardzijaSF (SP)8
147Matt ShoemakerLAA (SP)8
148Jose PerazaCIN (SS)8
149Joe RossWAS (SP)8
150David RobertsonCHW (RP)8
151Kendrys MoralesTOR (DH)8
152Kelvin HerreraKC (RP)8
153Vince VelasquezPHI (SP)8
154Michael FulmerDET (SP)8
155Marcell OzunaMIA (CF)7
156Jameson TaillonPIT (SP)7
157Kole CalhounLAA (RF)7
158Alex ColomeTB (RP)7
159Adam DuvallCIN (LF)7
160David DahlCOL (LF)7
161Sean ManaeaOAK (SP)7
162Yasiel PuigLAD (RF)7
163Taijuan WalkerARI (SP)7
164Aaron NolaPHI (SP)7
165Rich HillLAD (SP)7
166Greg BirdNYY (1B)7
167AJ RamosMIA (RP)6
168J.T. RealmutoMIA (C)6
169Madison BumgarnerSF (SP)6
170Mitch HanigerSEA (CF)6
171Jake LambARI (3B)6
172Julio UriasLAD (SP)6
173Victor MartinezDET (DH)6
174Nicholas CastellanosDET (3B)6
175Jon GrayCOL (SP)6
176Evan GattisHOU (DH)6
177Dansby SwansonATL (SS)5
178Yangervis SolarteSD (3B)5
179Carlos GomezTEX (CF)5
180Nomar MazaraTEX (RF)5
181Ryon HealyOAK (3B)5
182J.A. HappTOR (SP)5
183Travis ShawMIL (3B)4
184Hernan PerezMIL (3B)4
185Jerad EickhoffPHI (SP)4
186Greg HollandCOL (RP)4
187Robbie RayARI (SP)4
188Josh ReddickHOU (RF)4
189Ian KennedyKC (SP)4
190Drew PomeranzBOS (SP)4
191Yasmany TomasARI (RF)4
192Brett GardnerNYY (LF)4
193Carlos BeltranHOU (DH)3
194Michael WachaSTL (SP)3
195Gio GonzalezWAS (SP)3
196Cesar HernandezPHI (2B)3
197Carlos RodonCHW (SP)3
198Corey DickersonTB (OF)2
199Steven SouzaTB (OF)2
200Matt BushTEX (RP)2
