Fantasy Baseball Week 4 H2H trade value rankings: Is now the time to move Dallas Keuchel?

Eric Thames' monster start to the season has dominated the baseball world, and rightly so. He's a great player, a great story, and a great quote . He's also the most interesting player on the Fantasy trade market, a potential superstar who might be so valuable right now, you can't afford to trade him.

At the risk of having Thames blot out the sun, I covered his trade value in a separate piece today, so if you are a Thames owner, go see what it might take to move him. The good news is, he isn't the only potential stud who might be worth moving on from after a hot start.

Dallas Keuchel isn't the story Thames is, but he has been nearly as valuable on the pitching side. Keuchel has pitched 37 innings in his first seven starts, and after Tuesday's complete game, sports a 1.22 ERA for the season. Last season was a disaster for him, but Keuchel is just an extra year removed from winning the AL Cy Young and providing ace-level value for Fantasy players, so this is just a continuation of that, right?

Maybe not. Keuchel doesn't need to strike batters out to be a borderline elite Fantasy pitcher, but as we saw last season, the margin for error is pretty slim when he isn't. Keuchel relies on generating weak contact and stranding runners on base at a high level, but he also needs to rely on generating swings and weak contact on pitches outside of the zone. If he misses, things can go wrong quickly, which is what happened a bit too often in 2016.

Keuchel isn't necessarily on the verge of an implosion, but if someone views him as an ace again, it's worth your time to seek out a trade. I haven't moved him up much in the trade chart based on this start, so he doesn't have a ton of value in my eyes, but if I could move him for someone like Hanley Ramirez or Khris Davis on the hitting side, or a starter like Carlos Martinez with considerably more upside, I would happily do that. Keuchel is likely to be better than last season, but it's hard to see him getting back to that Cy Young level.