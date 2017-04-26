Fantasy Baseball Week 4 H2H trade value rankings: Is now the time to move Dallas Keuchel?
Is Dallas Keuchel someone you should be looking to move after his hot start? Chris Towers thinks so.
Eric Thames' monster start to the season has dominated the baseball world, and rightly so. He's a great player, a great story, and a great quote . He's also the most interesting player on the Fantasy trade market, a potential superstar who might be so valuable right now, you can't afford to trade him.
At the risk of having Thames blot out the sun, I covered his trade value in a separate piece today, so if you are a Thames owner, go see what it might take to move him. The good news is, he isn't the only potential stud who might be worth moving on from after a hot start.
Dallas Keuchel isn't the story Thames is, but he has been nearly as valuable on the pitching side. Keuchel has pitched 37 innings in his first seven starts, and after Tuesday's complete game, sports a 1.22 ERA for the season. Last season was a disaster for him, but Keuchel is just an extra year removed from winning the AL Cy Young and providing ace-level value for Fantasy players, so this is just a continuation of that, right?
Maybe not. Keuchel doesn't need to strike batters out to be a borderline elite Fantasy pitcher, but as we saw last season, the margin for error is pretty slim when he isn't. Keuchel relies on generating weak contact and stranding runners on base at a high level, but he also needs to rely on generating swings and weak contact on pitches outside of the zone. If he misses, things can go wrong quickly, which is what happened a bit too often in 2016.
Keuchel isn't necessarily on the verge of an implosion, but if someone views him as an ace again, it's worth your time to seek out a trade. I haven't moved him up much in the trade chart based on this start, so he doesn't have a ton of value in my eyes, but if I could move him for someone like Hanley Ramirez or Khris Davis on the hitting side, or a starter like Carlos Martinez with considerably more upside, I would happily do that. Keuchel is likely to be better than last season, but it's hard to see him getting back to that Cy Young level.
|H2h Trade Values
|Rank
|Name
|Team/POS
|Value
|1
|Mike Trout
|LAA (CF)
|50
|2
|Mookie Betts
|BOS (RF)
|45
|3
|Paul Goldschmidt
|ARI (1B)
|44
|4
|Nolan Arenado
|COL (3B)
|43
|5
|Bryce Harper
|WAS (RF)
|43
|6
|Jose Altuve
|HOU (2B)
|42
|7
|Anthony Rizzo
|CHC (1B)
|40
|8
|Manny Machado
|BAL (3B)
|39
|9
|Kris Bryant
|CHC (3B)
|39
|10
|Josh Donaldson
|TOR (3B)
|37
|11
|Clayton Kershaw
|LAD (SP)
|36
|12
|Joey Votto
|CIN (1B)
|36
|13
|Charlie Blackmon
|COL (CF)
|33
|14
|Miguel Cabrera
|DET (1B)
|33
|15
|Edwin Encarnacion
|CLE (DH)
|32
|16
|Chris Sale
|BOS (SP)
|31
|17
|Corey Seager
|LAD (SS)
|31
|18
|Carlos Correa
|HOU (SS)
|30
|19
|Trea Turner
|WAS (CF)
|30
|20
|Max Scherzer
|WAS (SP)
|30
|21
|Corey Kluber
|CLE (SP)
|29
|22
|A.J. Pollock
|ARI (CF)
|29
|23
|Freddie Freeman
|ATL (1B)
|28
|24
|Noah Syndergaard
|NYM (SP)
|27
|25
|Brian Dozier
|MIN (2B)
|26
|26
|George Springer
|HOU (RF)
|26
|27
|Francisco Lindor
|CLE (SS)
|25
|28
|Ryan Braun
|MIL (LF)
|25
|29
|Nelson Cruz
|SEA (DH)
|25
|30
|Jake Arrieta
|CHC (SP)
|25
|31
|Giancarlo Stanton
|MIA (RF)
|25
|32
|Andrew McCutchen
|PIT (CF)
|24
|33
|Robinson Cano
|SEA (2B)
|24
|34
|Jon Lester
|CHC (SP)
|24
|35
|Yoenis Cespedes
|NYM (LF)
|24
|36
|Kyle Seager
|SEA (3B)
|23
|37
|Buster Posey
|SF (C)
|22
|38
|Carlos Gonzalez
|COL (RF)
|21
|39
|Daniel Murphy
|WAS (2B)
|21
|40
|Johnny Cueto
|SF (SP)
|21
|41
|Adam Jones
|BAL (CF)
|21
|42
|Matt Carpenter
|STL (3B)
|21
|43
|Jonathan Lucroy
|TEX (C)
|20
|44
|Rougned Odor
|TEX (2B)
|20
|45
|Justin Verlander
|DET (SP)
|20
|46
|Stephen Strasburg
|WAS (SP)
|20
|47
|Yu Darvish
|TEX (SP)
|20
|48
|Christian Yelich
|MIA (LF)
|20
|49
|Jacob deGrom
|NYM (SP)
|20
|50
|Trevor Story
|COL (SS)
|20
|51
|Kenley Jansen
|LAD (RP)
|20
|52
|Xander Bogaerts
|BOS (SS)
|20
|53
|Jonathan Villar
|MIL (SS)
|19
|54
|Wil Myers
|SD (1B)
|19
|55
|Chris Davis
|BAL (1B)
|19
|56
|Jose Abreu
|CHW (1B)
|18
|57
|Jose Bautista
|TOR (RF)
|18
|58
|Chris Archer
|TB (SP)
|18
|59
|Gregory Polanco
|PIT (RF)
|18
|60
|Adrian Beltre
|TEX (3B)
|17
|61
|Aroldis Chapman
|NYY (RP)
|17
|62
|Jean Segura
|SEA (2B)
|17
|63
|Hanley Ramirez
|BOS (1B)
|17
|64
|Eric Thames
|MIL (1B)
|17
|65
|Cole Hamels
|TEX (SP)
|17
|66
|Kyle Schwarber
|CHC (LF)
|17
|67
|James Paxton
|SEA (SP)
|17
|68
|Carlos Carrasco
|CLE (SP)
|17
|69
|Ian Kinsler
|DET (2B)
|17
|70
|Carlos Martinez
|STL (SP)
|17
|71
|Zack Greinke
|ARI (SP)
|16
|72
|Carlos Santana
|CLE (DH)
|16
|73
|Khris Davis
|OAK (LF)
|16
|74
|Michael Brantley
|CLE (LF)
|16
|75
|Jose Quintana
|CHW (SP)
|16
|76
|Wade Davis
|CHC (RP)
|16
|77
|Rick Porcello
|BOS (SP)
|16
|78
|Miguel Sano
|MIN (3B)
|16
|79
|Mark Melancon
|SF (RP)
|16
|80
|Mark Trumbo
|BAL (RF)
|16
|81
|Zach Britton
|BAL (RP)
|16
|82
|Kyle Hendricks
|CHC (SP)
|16
|83
|Gary Sanchez
|NYY (C)
|15
|84
|Dee Gordon
|MIA (2B)
|15
|85
|Masahiro Tanaka
|NYY (SP)
|15
|86
|Evan Longoria
|TB (3B)
|15
|87
|Gerrit Cole
|PIT (SP)
|15
|88
|Andrew Benintendi
|BOS (LF)
|15
|89
|Kenta Maeda
|LAD (SP)
|15
|90
|Justin Upton
|DET (LF)
|15
|91
|Craig Kimbrel
|BOS (RP)
|15
|92
|Felix Hernandez
|SEA (SP)
|15
|93
|Dallas Keuchel
|HOU (SP)
|15
|94
|Danny Salazar
|CLE (SP)
|15
|95
|Justin Turner
|LAD (3B)
|15
|96
|Julio Teheran
|ATL (SP)
|15
|97
|Jose Ramirez
|CLE (3B)
|15
|98
|David Price
|BOS (SP)
|14
|99
|Lance McCullers
|HOU (SP)
|14
|100
|John Lackey
|CHC (SP)
|14
|101
|Maikel Franco
|PHI (3B)
|14
|102
|Alex Bregman
|HOU (3B)
|14
|103
|Ken Giles
|HOU (RP)
|13
|104
|Willson Contreras
|CHC (C)
|13
|105
|Dustin Pedroia
|BOS (2B)
|13
|106
|Ian Desmond
|COL (CF)
|13
|107
|J.D. Martinez
|DET (RF)
|13
|108
|Brandon Belt
|SF (1B)
|13
|109
|Todd Frazier
|CHW (3B)
|13
|110
|Anthony Rendon
|WAS (3B)
|13
|111
|Roberto Osuna
|TOR (RP)
|13
|112
|Aaron Sanchez
|TOR (SP)
|13
|113
|Edwin Diaz
|SEA (RP)
|13
|114
|Yasmani Grandal
|LAD (C)
|12
|115
|Ben Zobrist
|CHC (2B)
|12
|116
|Matt Harvey
|NYM (SP)
|12
|117
|DJ LeMahieu
|COL (2B)
|12
|118
|Jeurys Familia
|NYM (RP)
|12
|119
|Danny Duffy
|KC (SP)
|12
|120
|Dylan Bundy
|BAL (RP)
|12
|121
|Odubel Herrera
|PHI (CF)
|12
|122
|Billy Hamilton
|CIN (CF)
|11
|123
|Michael Pineda
|NYY (SP)
|11
|124
|Adam Eaton
|WAS (RF)
|11
|125
|Salvador Perez
|KC (C)
|11
|126
|Eric Hosmer
|KC (1B)
|11
|127
|Troy Tulowitzki
|TOR (SS)
|11
|128
|Matt Kemp
|ATL (RF)
|11
|129
|Stephen Piscotty
|STL (RF)
|11
|130
|Lorenzo Cain
|KC (CF)
|11
|131
|Aledmys Diaz
|STL (SS)
|10
|132
|Dexter Fowler
|STL (CF)
|10
|133
|Albert Pujols
|LAA (DH)
|10
|134
|Marcus Stroman
|TOR (SP)
|10
|135
|Addison Russell
|CHC (SS)
|10
|136
|Russell Martin
|TOR (C)
|10
|137
|Cody Allen
|CLE (RP)
|10
|138
|Tanner Roark
|WAS (SP)
|10
|139
|Francisco Rodriguez
|DET (RP)
|9
|140
|Kevin Gausman
|BAL (SP)
|9
|141
|Seung-Hwan Oh
|STL (RP)
|9
|142
|Jackie Bradley
|BOS (CF)
|9
|143
|Jason Kipnis
|CLE (2B)
|9
|144
|Adrian Gonzalez
|LAD (1B)
|9
|145
|Eduardo Nunez
|SF (3B)
|9
|146
|Jeff Samardzija
|SF (SP)
|8
|147
|Matt Shoemaker
|LAA (SP)
|8
|148
|Jose Peraza
|CIN (SS)
|8
|149
|Joe Ross
|WAS (SP)
|8
|150
|David Robertson
|CHW (RP)
|8
|151
|Kendrys Morales
|TOR (DH)
|8
|152
|Kelvin Herrera
|KC (RP)
|8
|153
|Vince Velasquez
|PHI (SP)
|8
|154
|Michael Fulmer
|DET (SP)
|8
|155
|Marcell Ozuna
|MIA (CF)
|7
|156
|Jameson Taillon
|PIT (SP)
|7
|157
|Kole Calhoun
|LAA (RF)
|7
|158
|Alex Colome
|TB (RP)
|7
|159
|Adam Duvall
|CIN (LF)
|7
|160
|David Dahl
|COL (LF)
|7
|161
|Sean Manaea
|OAK (SP)
|7
|162
|Yasiel Puig
|LAD (RF)
|7
|163
|Taijuan Walker
|ARI (SP)
|7
|164
|Aaron Nola
|PHI (SP)
|7
|165
|Rich Hill
|LAD (SP)
|7
|166
|Greg Bird
|NYY (1B)
|7
|167
|AJ Ramos
|MIA (RP)
|6
|168
|J.T. Realmuto
|MIA (C)
|6
|169
|Madison Bumgarner
|SF (SP)
|6
|170
|Mitch Haniger
|SEA (CF)
|6
|171
|Jake Lamb
|ARI (3B)
|6
|172
|Julio Urias
|LAD (SP)
|6
|173
|Victor Martinez
|DET (DH)
|6
|174
|Nicholas Castellanos
|DET (3B)
|6
|175
|Jon Gray
|COL (SP)
|6
|176
|Evan Gattis
|HOU (DH)
|6
|177
|Dansby Swanson
|ATL (SS)
|5
|178
|Yangervis Solarte
|SD (3B)
|5
|179
|Carlos Gomez
|TEX (CF)
|5
|180
|Nomar Mazara
|TEX (RF)
|5
|181
|Ryon Healy
|OAK (3B)
|5
|182
|J.A. Happ
|TOR (SP)
|5
|183
|Travis Shaw
|MIL (3B)
|4
|184
|Hernan Perez
|MIL (3B)
|4
|185
|Jerad Eickhoff
|PHI (SP)
|4
|186
|Greg Holland
|COL (RP)
|4
|187
|Robbie Ray
|ARI (SP)
|4
|188
|Josh Reddick
|HOU (RF)
|4
|189
|Ian Kennedy
|KC (SP)
|4
|190
|Drew Pomeranz
|BOS (SP)
|4
|191
|Yasmany Tomas
|ARI (RF)
|4
|192
|Brett Gardner
|NYY (LF)
|4
|193
|Carlos Beltran
|HOU (DH)
|3
|194
|Michael Wacha
|STL (SP)
|3
|195
|Gio Gonzalez
|WAS (SP)
|3
|196
|Cesar Hernandez
|PHI (2B)
|3
|197
|Carlos Rodon
|CHW (SP)
|3
|198
|Corey Dickerson
|TB (OF)
|2
|199
|Steven Souza
|TB (OF)
|2
|200
|Matt Bush
|TEX (RP)
|2
