Fantasy Baseball: What to do at catcher with Buster Posey, Gary Sanchez on DL

This is why you don't invest in catchers.

Easier said than done, right? After a year that made history not just for the overall number of home runs hit but also for the even distribution of that number, the position-scarcity game -- the idea that you could gain an advantage over your opponents in standard-size leagues by targeting one position over another -- was hardly worth playing.

Except at catcher, where the physical demands of the position -- the requisite off days, the dwindling of able bodies, etc. -- ensure a limited number of standouts every year.

Those standouts heading into 2017 were projected to be Buster Posey, Jonathan Lucroy and Gary Sanchez. Three and only three, which in the context of 2017, with the proliferation of home run hitters, was less a limitation than an opportunity. They were your last best chance of gaining an edge through the simple act of prioritization.

So that two of them are down less than two weeks into the season is a cruel twist of fate for those who actually bothered to factor in the relative scarcity at the position when preparing for the draft. They've been punished for trying harder, basically, and while you could make the argument that injuries are to be expected at catcher given the physical demands already mentioned, it's worth noting that Posey and Sanchez were both injured at the plate, not behind it.

Buster Posey C / San Francisco (2016 season) BA: .288 HR: 14 OPS: .796 AB: 539 FPPG: 3.01

Injuries: They can happen to anyone.

And you may have noticed them happening more than ever this year, at least those severe enough to land a player on the DL. Or that's the way it appears, anyway. But it's actually the DL itself that has changed and not players' proneness to injuries. The minimum stay is 10 days now instead of 15, which makes every day-to-day injury a DL possibility. It's almost too convenient, judging by the way teams have leaned on it so far.

So by and large, at least until we've grown accustomed to this change, we may overestimate the significance of a DL stint because of our past experience, and I think that's almost certainly the case with Posey.

He's actually on the concussion-specific seven-day DL, which existed prior to this year, even though he hasn't yet suffered any concussion symptoms. The Giants are applying lessons learned from last year's experience with Joe Panik, who didn't show symptoms until days after returning to the lineup and wound up missing a month.

"We feel like we have a better chance of getting [Posey] back sooner if we exercise caution right now," general manager Bobby Evans told MLB.com.

The Giants could activate Posey as soon as Tuesday, just in time for a two-game set at Kansas City where they could ease him into the DH spot, so if you play in a league with weekly lineups, you may not even have to bother with a replacement. You'll want to keep an eye out for updates, though. Concussions aren't known for being predictable.

Gary Sanchez C / N.Y. Yankees (2016 season) BA: .298 HR: 20 OPS: 1.032 AB: 201 FPPG: 3.92

Sanchez, on the other hand, is one of those cases where a DL stint actually means something. The Yankees have already given him a four-week timetable, which comes as no surprise to anyone who saw him attempt to take a practice swing after suffering the injury Saturday. And considering it's to his throwing arm, four weeks may even be optimistic.

The real issue here is that because you invested so much at a position with so little to offer, you're going to feel the loss of your stud catcher in a way you might not feel the loss of a stud at some other position. But you wouldn't want to forfeit that advantage for the rest of the season through some short-sighted trade. Too much of the four-week timetable remains for you to get a fair return for Sanchez, so you'll just have to do your best to keep it together during that time.

So what's available on waivers? There are some promising bets to perform like the also-rans at the position. You're not going to compete with the Lucroy owner, of course, but the Yasmani Grandal or Brian McCann owner? Yeah, maybe.

I'd rank them this way ...

... and honestly, I'd feel good about any of the first five. If 80 percent ownership sounds like too high of a cutoff in your league, know that only three of these players -- Martin, Vogt and Leon -- come anywhere close to that number. The rest are less than 50 percent owned.

Keep in mind also the CBS Sports tends to have higher ownership percentages than some of the other big host sites. I was able to grab Matt Wieters as a (hopefully) short-term fill-in for Posey on one such site even though he's 90 percent owned for us, and though I don't know that he'll be much better than Martin or Vogt in the long run, he has really taken to the Nationals lineup so far, outscoring all but J.T. Realmuto in points leagues with his five extra-base hits and five walks to three strikeouts.

Russell Martin and Stephen Vogt have been fixtures among the top 10 catchers in recent years, so don't let their slow starts dissuade you. Someone like Wolters could be surprisingly productive playing half his games at Coors Field, and even Austin Hedges, despite his 0-for-23 start, could realistically perform like Salvador Perez for a few weeks. His numbers at Triple-A last year were intimidating, and he showed a knack for putting the bat on the ball this spring.

I'm not saying he should be your first choice -- he's only my sixth -- but if he shows some signs of life in the days ahead, he's suddenly viable as a hot-hand play. And maybe that's the most effective way to replace a hitter like Sanchez: not by committing to any one catcher but by swapping out based on streaks and matchups. It'll take some effort and planning, but there's merit to it in the short term.

So while it's a great loss, that stud catcher who you thought would separate you from the pack, it's not a total loss. While catcher is lacking in first-tier options, it's overrun with second- and third-tier options who should at least keep you afloat. And whether it's Posey's or Sanchez's timetable you're working with, it's only a small slice of the 26-week pie that is baseball season. Don't compound the problem by attempting something drastic.

That said, if the Evan Gattis owner is shopping him for nickels on the dollar because he never fathomed the 30-homer man starting only four or five games a week (like, um, most catchers), don't be afraid to get involved.