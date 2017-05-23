Fantasy Baseball: What's behind Tommy Joseph, Eric Hosmer and Carlos Correa turnarounds?

April wOBA: 0.211 May wOBA: 0.471 -- First base is so deep that Tommy Joseph is still just 50 percent owned despite his incredible production in May so far, and it's hard to blame owners for that. His season OPS now stands at .781, after he posted an .813 mark last season. Joseph has 486 plate appearances in his major-league career, with a .257/.311/.493 line, and it seems fair to expect something like that moving forward. However, it is worth noting he also has 27 homers in that span for the Phillies, putting him on a 35-plus homer pace for a full season. He's a bit of a one-trick pony, but it's a pretty neat trick that puts him squarely into starting territory as a corner infielder or utility in Rotisserie formats.

April wOBA: 0.179 May wOBA: 0.423 -- We've talked plenty about Devon Travis over the past week or so, but it's awfully nice to see him getting hot. Injuries have derailed the first two very promising seasons of his career, and there is still plenty of room for him to continue to improve from here on, as his season OPS is more than 100 points lower than his career mark. The Blue Jays' offense hasn't been what we'd hoped, but Travis is squarely back in starting 2B territory.

Eric Hosmer Kansas City 1B

April wOBA: 0.257 May wOBA: 0.454 -- For Eric Hosmer, this feels like a bit of much-needed and expected regression to the mean because his April was just so out of character. Of course, even with the wind at his back, Hosmer has barely outperformed Joseph so far, and he still isn't hitting for elite power in May, with just a .188 ISO. Hosmer's ability to put the bat on ball is always helpful, but he still hits more than half of his batted balls on the ground, and has had a hard-hit rate below 30 percent in both April and May. I'd argue even in the midst of a hot streak, Hosmer is over-owned at 93 percent ownership.

April wOBA: 0.293 May wOBA: 0.474 -- Early in the season, we were excited about Brett Gardner because he stole five bases in the season's first week. The Yankees seemed to want him to make more happen on the basepaths, and a return to the days of 20-ish steals could lead to a nice bounceback for Gardner. However, his May hot streak has been fueled by power we've never really seen from him, as Gardner has raised his season ISO to .247 with seven homers in the month. This is so out of character for Gardner that I really can't buy into a late-career power breakout, but Gardner is still getting on base a ton at the top of what has become a very good lineup, so there's enough to like here to make him a useful low-end starting outfield type.

April wOBA: 0.175 May wOBA: 0.354 -- This may be too little too late for Curtis Granderson, who might be fighting just to save his career at this point. He has pretty much played every day in May and has been productive, but not so much that the Mets are likely to be desperate to keep him in the lineup. The re-emergence of Michael Conforto and Jay Bruce has almost certainly saved their jobs after tough offseasons filled with questions, plus the impending return of Yoenis Cespedes from his hamstring injury means the Mets have a decision looming. Granderson may have saved his major-league career with this run, but it might not be enough to save him from a bench role.

April wOBA: 0.194 May wOBA: 0.369 -- Now this is good to see. Dansby Swanson still doesn't exactly have the look of a Fantasy contributor with just four homers and three steals to his name for the season, but this is an elite talent who could one day turn into a Fantasy contributor, so it's nice to see signs of life. He is still striking out way too much in May, but he has also upped his walk rate to 17.6 percent while more than doubling his ISO from April. Swanson still has to develop the secondary skills to be more than a fringe option at shortstop, but at least he isn't hopeless. That counts as an improvement.

April wOBA: 0.252 May wOBA: 0.424 -- Victor Martinez is at the point where every prolonged slump is going to be cause for concern, given that he is 38 years old. He remained a productive player last season in a bounce-back campaign, but alarm bells will go off every time he slumps, especially if it's at the start of a season. Is this the time when age finally catches up to him? He has a .346/.426/.558 line in May, with more walks than strikeouts and a 45.8 percent hard-hit rate suggest there's still life left in this bat. He has lost some bat speed, to be sure, but Martinez isn't done just yet, it seems.

April wOBA: 0.259 May wOBA: 0.424 -- Like Martinez, the natural question surrounding Bautista's slow start was whether it was indicative of a dramatic loss in skill. He struggled last season, though injuries seemed to be a pretty good excuse for that, at least until he opened the season with a .554 OPS and 27.3 percent strikeout rate in April. He is still striking out more than you'd like to see (24.1 percent) in May, but he has rediscovered his swing otherwise, hitting .288 with six homers and counting in 20 games this month. The bat speed seems to be back, with a 34.6 percent hard-hit rate, and Bautista has gotten back to pulling everything. Is he going to hit 40 homers ever again? Unlikely, as he is nearer to his last home run than his first. However, Bautista's days as a must-start in Fantasy don't look quite as numbered as they did this time a few weeks ago.

April wOBA: 0.245 May wOBA: 0.402 -- There were actually a lot of really promising signs in Joe Mauer's early-season numbers, even as he sported just a .546 OPS in April. He was striking out just 7.1 percent of the time, and still had a solid 36.5 percent hard-hit rate, so it wasn't like he was completely lost out there. However, he had inverted his batted ball profile, hitting 41.9 percent of his balls in the air, never a particularly good decision for a hitter who has mostly had limited over-the-fence pop throughout his career. Mauer has gotten back to hitting the ball on a line and on the ground more often, and it shouldn't be a surprise that his production has followed. The problem is, even when things are going relatively well for the former MVP, he just doesn't do enough to be a Fantasy relevant player as a first baseman.