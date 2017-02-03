Salas agreed to terms on a one-year deal with the Mets on Friday, pending a physical, Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal reports.

The veteran reliever spent the bulk of last season with the Angels before being dealt to the Mets in August. He pitched well across 17 appearances with the Mets, notching a 3.20 ERA along with a 0.635 WHIP. Salas did not walk a single batter during his one-month stint with the Mets. He was one of the better remaining relief arms on the free-agent market and should be a serviceable middle relief arm for the Mets provided he passes his physical.