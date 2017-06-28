Mitchell will honor his commitment to UCLA and will not sign with the A's after being selected in the 14th round of the 2017 first-year player draft, Max Wildstein of Scout.com reports.
This seemed inevitable when Mitchell, a consensus top-100 talent, fell to the 14th round. Mitchell has a chance to improve his stock and come off the board much higher in a few years.
