Giants' Aaron Hill: DFA'd on Saturday
Hill was designated for assignment by the Giants on Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hill was slashing just .132/.250/.235 in 34 games (80 plate appearances) this season, ultimately prompting the Giants to drop him from their 40-man roster. Ryder Jones had his contract purchased from Triple-A in a corresponding roster move, and will likely serve as the Giants' third baseman with Eduardo Nunez (hamstring) on the DL. Hill will likely draw some interest on waivers given his previous big-league experience.
