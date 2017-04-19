Hill will start in left field and lead off for the Giants in Wednesday's game against the Royals, Alex Pavlovic of CSN Bay Area reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy will give struggling veteran Denard Span the night off with left-hander Jason Vargas twirling for the Royals, opening up the leadoff spot for Hill, who projects to see a good portion of his at-bats against southpaws this season. A career .267/.333/.431 hitter versus lefties, Hill could make for a decent low-cost DFS option for the Wednesday slate.