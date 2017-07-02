Giants' Austin Slater: Crushes third home run Saturday
Slater went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Pirates.
Slater hit his third home run of the year in the sixth inning to put the Giants on the board in a road win. Since being added to the roster on June 2, the rookie has had an amazing first month, as he's slashing .333/.385/.500. He should remain in fantasy lineups until he shows signs of slowing down.
