Giants' Austin Slater: Doubles and scores Friday
Slater went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's loss to the Mets.
With Buster Posey out of the lineup, the rookie moved up to fifth in the batting order and held his own. Slater is batting .370 with two home runs and nine RBI in 15 games since taking over as the Giants' everyday left fielder. The 24-year-old has hit for a nice batting average at all stops in the minors, and he went for 18 homers and eight steals across two levels in 2016, so there is potential for his fantasy relevance to be sustained past a hot start.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Bops three-run homer in comeback win•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Draws fourth straight start•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Hits first career home run•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Starting in right field•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...