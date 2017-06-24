Slater went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in Friday's loss to the Mets.

With Buster Posey out of the lineup, the rookie moved up to fifth in the batting order and held his own. Slater is batting .370 with two home runs and nine RBI in 15 games since taking over as the Giants' everyday left fielder. The 24-year-old has hit for a nice batting average at all stops in the minors, and he went for 18 homers and eight steals across two levels in 2016, so there is potential for his fantasy relevance to be sustained past a hot start.