Slater re-injured his hip and will be heading to the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater dealt with tightness in his hip flexor in late June, an issue that apparently never fully healed. The Giants appear convinced that this injury could be a major one, so it's possible his disabled list stint could be significantly longer than the requisite 10 days, but we'll have to wait for further evaluation before we know exactly how long he'll be out.