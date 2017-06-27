Slater (hamstring) is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater will be held out for a second straight game as he continues to deal with some tightness in his hip flexor. He'll be available to pinch hit again Tuesday and should return to the starting lineup for Wednesday's series finale, according to Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area.

