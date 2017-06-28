Giants' Austin Slater: Hits pinch-hit single in return
Slater (hamstring) recorded a pinch-hit single in Tuesday's win against the Rockies.
After missing Monday's game, the left fielder was able to produce an infield single before being taken out for a pinch runner. The fact that manager Bruce Bochy didn't want Slater running around the bases suggests the Giants are proceeding carefully, so fantasy owners should continue to monitor the outfielder for updates over the next couple days.
