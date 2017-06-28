Slater (hamstring) is playing right field and batting third in the order for Wednesday's matinee against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater came in to pinch hit during Tuesday's game after missing the series opener Monday due to tightness in his hip flexor. This should be a good test for the outfielder with Thursday's scheduled off day providing another day of rest.

