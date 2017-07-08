Giants' Austin Slater: Lands on disabled list
Slater (hip) will be officially placed on the disabled list Saturday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater has been dealing with lower-body issues for the last couple weeks and will need some time off to allow it to recover. There has yet to be any sort of timetable for the 24-year-old, but the injury sounds serious enough that he will be out for an extended period of time. In a corresponding move, the Giants recalled Mac Williamson from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Saturday's game against the Marlins.
