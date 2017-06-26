Slater said he is feeling better despite being out of Monday's lineup with hip flexor tightness and doesn't expect he will need to be placed on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater is undergoing treatment for the muscle tightness during Monday's game. He is available to pinch hit and expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

