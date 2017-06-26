Giants' Austin Slater: Not expected to require DL trip
Slater said he is feeling better despite being out of Monday's lineup with hip flexor tightness and doesn't expect he will need to be placed on the disabled list, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater is undergoing treatment for the muscle tightness during Monday's game. He is available to pinch hit and expected to return to the lineup Tuesday, Amy Gutierrez of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Doubles and scores Friday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Bops three-run homer in comeback win•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Drives in four Sunday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Draws fourth straight start•
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...