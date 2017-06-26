Giants' Austin Slater: Not in lineup Monday
Slater is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Slater left Sunday's game in the seventh inning with a tight hip flexor, so he'll get the day off to try and heal up. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now; Gorkys Hernandez is starting in his place in left field.
