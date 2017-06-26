Slater is not in the lineup Monday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Slater left Sunday's game in the seventh inning with a tight hip flexor, so he'll get the day off to try and heal up. He'll be listed as day-to-day for now; Gorkys Hernandez is starting in his place in left field.

