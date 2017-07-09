Giants' Austin Slater: Set to miss at least two months
Slater has a torn adductor muscle in his right hip and is expected to miss 2-to-3 months, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The rookie outfielder may not return until September, which halts his momentum for keeping a full-time job with the offense-deficient club. Slater is batting an impressive .293/.343/.430 with three home runs in 108 plate appearances but may not have the chance to add much more to that.
More News
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Lands on disabled list•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Heads to DL with hip injury•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Crushes third home run Saturday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: In lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Hits pinch-hit single in return•
-
Giants' Austin Slater: Held out again Tuesday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...