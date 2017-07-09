Slater has a torn adductor muscle in his right hip and is expected to miss 2-to-3 months, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The rookie outfielder may not return until September, which halts his momentum for keeping a full-time job with the offense-deficient club. Slater is batting an impressive .293/.343/.430 with three home runs in 108 plate appearances but may not have the chance to add much more to that.

