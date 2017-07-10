Giants' Brandon Belt: Collects two hits Sunday

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's extra-inning loss to the Marlins.

The veteran first baseman is carrying a modest six-game hitting streak heading into the All-Star break. Belt's .243 batting average leaves much to be desired, but he has maintained his excellent on-base skills while contributing 16 home runs, which puts him well on pace to break his career-high mark of 18 he set in 2015.