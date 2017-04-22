Giants' Brandon Belt: Crushes fourth home run of season

Belt went 2-for-4 with a walk and his fourth home run of the season in Friday's 6-5 loss to the Rockies.

The veteran first baseman extended his hit streak to six games with a bang Friday. He is batting just .238 through the first few weeks of the season, but his .351 on-base percentage is right where owners would expect it to be. Belt's ability to get on base coupled with his new spot batting second in the order has led to an early influx of runs (10) to compliment his modest power.