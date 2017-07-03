Giants' Brandon Belt: Homers, drives in three Sunday
Belt went 3-for-4 with his sixteenth home run, three RBI and a pair of runs scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Pirates.
The 29-year-old's big day at the plate turned out to be the difference in a two-run win. With 16 homers in just 80 games, Belt is on pace to crush his career-best mark of 18 long balls. The first baseman's .228 batting average has been a drag on fantasy owners, but his current .259 BABIP is over 70 points below his career average (.332 BABIP), which should lead to an improvement in the batting average department going forward. Luck aside, Belt's patience (14.2 BB percentage) and power production have kept his fantasy value afloat.
