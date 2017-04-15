Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in lineup Saturday
Belt is not in the lineup Saturday against Colorado, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Belt has notched three home runs and seven RBI thus far, but he's hitting just .191 through his first 47 at-bats. He'll get the day off Saturday as the Giants go with Conor Gillaspie at first base.
