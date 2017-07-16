Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched from Sunday's lineup
Belt was scratched from Sunday's game against the Padres with a sprained wrist, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The injury stems from Saturday's game when Belt hurt the wrist while holding back on a check-swing. He will be considered day-to-day for now, as Buster Posey slides over to man first base in his stead and Nick Hundley draws the start behind the plate.
