Giants' Brandon Belt: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Belt was scratched from Sunday's game against the Padres with a sprained wrist, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The injury stems from Saturday's game when Belt hurt the wrist while holding back on a check-swing. He will be considered day-to-day for now, as Buster Posey slides over to man first base in his stead and Nick Hundley draws the start behind the plate.

