Giants' Brandon Belt: Smacks 17th homer Tuesday

Belt went 2-for-5 with a double and his 17th home run of the season in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Oakland.

It took Belt just one game in August to match his home run total from the entire month of July. The veteran first baseman has now gone 4-for-11 with three extra-base hits since returning from a minor wrist injury July 30. Despite his patient approach at the plate, the 29-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter over the course of his seven-year career, so we could be seeing the beginning of another hot stretch from Belt.