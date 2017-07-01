Giants' Brandon Belt: Smashes 15th home of year Friday

Belt went 2-for-4 with a double, a homer, a walk and four RBI Friday against the Pirates.

Belt had a solid night in a game that the Giants lit the Pirates up for 13 runs in a winning effort. Despite having a weak .232 batting average, he's a useful fantasy option based on his 15 homers and .457 slugging percentage.

