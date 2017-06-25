Giants' Brandon Belt: Takes deGrom deep Saturday

Belt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's loss to the Mets.

Belt has put together a modest seven-game hit streak -- with three homers -- after struggling through his first 14 June contests (8-for-51). Despite maintaining consistent patience at the plate, the 29-year-old has proven to be a streaky hitter over his seven-year career, and he appears to be trending upward at the moment.

