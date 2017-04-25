Giants' Brandon Belt: Takes seat Tuesday

Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Belt will take a seat as the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, given he is just 3-for-51 (.059) over his career against the southpaw. Buster Posey will take over at first base for the game while Nick Hundley serves as the backstop. Belt is batting .247 with four homers and nine RBI through 19 games (73 at-bats) this season.