Giants' Brandon Belt: Takes seat Tuesday
Belt is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Belt will take a seat as the Dodgers send Clayton Kershaw to the mound, given he is just 3-for-51 (.059) over his career against the southpaw. Buster Posey will take over at first base for the game while Nick Hundley serves as the backstop. Belt is batting .247 with four homers and nine RBI through 19 games (73 at-bats) this season.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Crushes fourth home run of season•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Not in lineup Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Walks twice, scores once Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Leaves yard twice in loss•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Triples, homers in losing cause•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Expected to bat second in order•
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...
-
Hanley's luck turning around?
Hanley Ramirez hasn't been very useful for Fantasy players this season, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Can an improved Gallo stick?
Joey Gallo is showing signs of real improvement, and it's an exciting development for a player...