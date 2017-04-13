Giants' Brandon Belt: Walks twice, scores once Wednesday
Belt went 0-for-3 at the plate Wednesday, but he reached based twice via walks and scored once in a win over Arizona.
The veteran continues to bat second and provide fantasy owners with solid counting stats early on (seven runs, three home runs, seven RBI and a steal). Belt's batting average (.184) is the only unsavory part of his stat line, but the career-.271 hitter will get that up sooner rather than later.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Leaves yard twice in loss•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Triples, homers in losing cause•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Expected to bat second in order•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Hits third homer of spring•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Collects hit in first spring game•
-
Giants' Brandon Belt: Falls homer shy of cycle Tuesday•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...