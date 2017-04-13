Giants' Brandon Belt: Walks twice, scores once Wednesday

Belt went 0-for-3 at the plate Wednesday, but he reached based twice via walks and scored once in a win over Arizona.

The veteran continues to bat second and provide fantasy owners with solid counting stats early on (seven runs, three home runs, seven RBI and a steal). Belt's batting average (.184) is the only unsavory part of his stat line, but the career-.271 hitter will get that up sooner rather than later.

