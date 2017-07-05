Giants' Brandon Crawford: Breaks 12-game homer drought
Crawford went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer against the Tigers on Tuesday.
He'd been brutalizing his fantasy owners recently, but especially during the span since his last homer, which came in Colorado on June 18 -- over a dozen games between then and Tuesday, Crawford managed to go just 6-for-51 (.118) with zero extra-base hits and a 1:12 BB:K. While the league has been experiencing a never-before-seen surge of home runs, Crawford has seen his own power output decline precipitously since his 21-homer 2015 campaign. There isn't much to like in his fantasy line right now.
