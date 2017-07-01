Giants' Brandon Crawford: Finishes rough June on sour note

Crawford went 0-for-6 in Friday's win over the Pirates, dropping his June batting average to .189 (18-for-95).

The shortstop's ice-cold month dropped his slash line (.232/.274/.369) to levels we haven't seen prior to his breakout season in 2015. Crawford has been fluctuating between fourth and sixth in the lineup all season, so he should remain a solid source of RBI even when hits aren't falling (i.e. his 20 RBI in June).