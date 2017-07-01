Giants' Brandon Crawford: Finishes rough June on sour note

Crawford went 0-for-6 in Friday's win over the Pirates, dropping his June batting average to .189 (18-for-95).

The shortstop's ice-cold month dropped his slash line (.232/.274/.369) to levels we haven't seen prior to his breakout season in 2015. Crawford has been fluctuating between fourth and sixth in the lineup all season, so he should remain a solid source of RBI even when hits aren't falling (i.e. his 20 RBI in June).

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories