Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers in loss to Marlins

Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Miami.

The Giants' struggles have taken a toll on Crawford's fantasy value, and while his eight homers and 45 RBI are solid marks for a shortstop, the rest of his numbers are underwhelming. He has just 28 runs and a .225/.266/.369 slash line, after all. Considering the holes in the San Francisco lineup, it's probably ill-advised to expect a rebound in the second half.