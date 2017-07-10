Giants' Brandon Crawford: Homers in loss to Marlins
Crawford went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, three RBI and two runs scored during Sunday's loss to Miami.
The Giants' struggles have taken a toll on Crawford's fantasy value, and while his eight homers and 45 RBI are solid marks for a shortstop, the rest of his numbers are underwhelming. He has just 28 runs and a .225/.266/.369 slash line, after all. Considering the holes in the San Francisco lineup, it's probably ill-advised to expect a rebound in the second half.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Breaks 12-game homer drought•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Finishes rough June on sour note•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Deja vu in Colorado on Sunday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sitting versus lefty Saturday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Breaks out of slump in Coors•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...