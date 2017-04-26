Giants' Brandon Crawford: Leaves game with injury
Crawford exited Tuesday's game against the Dodgers early after appearing to tweak his groin while running to first base, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
Crawford exited the game after coming up a bit gimpy while running to first. Following his departure, he was able to run sprints on the side of the field so it appears that the injury was nothing overly serious. The shortstop was already planning to miss the next two games as he takes time off on the bereavement list, so he'll have time to heal up. Until further information becomes available, he'll be considered day-to-day.
