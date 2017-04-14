Crawford (personal) grounded out as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group reports.

The shortstop left the team Wednesday after his wife's oldest sister passed away, but he rejoined the club Thursday around game time and served a role off the bench. Crawford probably will return to the lineup Friday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories