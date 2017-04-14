Giants' Brandon Crawford: Makes pinch-hit appearance Thursday
Crawford (personal) grounded out as a pinch-hitter in the eighth inning Thursday, Andrew Baggarly of the Bay Area News Group reports.
The shortstop left the team Wednesday after his wife's oldest sister passed away, but he rejoined the club Thursday around game time and served a role off the bench. Crawford probably will return to the starting lineup Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns with bang Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gone due to family emergency•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup again•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Chips in offense in win•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...