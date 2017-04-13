Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup again
Crawford is not in the lineup Thursday against the Rockies, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
After starting all of the Giants' first eight games, Crawford has now been held out of the lineup for two of the last three contests. There hasn't been any word of an injury at this point, though it'll definitely be something to monitor moving forward as it seems unlikely that he would be rested in games so close to each other.
