Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup Wednesday
Crawford is not in the lineup against the Rockies on Wednesday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Crawford will get his first day off since June 17 following Tuesday's 14-inning game against Colorado. The shortstop has recorded one hit in each of the past four contests and is currently hitting .238/.281/.379 with six home runs and 37 RBI on the year.
