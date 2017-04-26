Giants' Brandon Crawford: Placed on bereavement list
Crawford (groin) was placed on the bereavement list Wednesday, the San Jose Mercury News' Andrew Baggarly reports.
He has to miss a minimum of three games and a maximum of seven, so he could be back this weekend against the Padres. This happens to coincide with him dealing with a groin injury, so ideally he will also have time to heal while he is attending to personal matters. Kelby Tomlinson was recalled to take his spot at shortstop in the short term.
