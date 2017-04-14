Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns to lineup Friday
Crawford will be in the lineup Friday against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
The Giants have yet to release their lineup, but it has been confirmed that Crawford will indeed start for the Giants against Tyler Anderson and the Rockies. Crawford briefly left the team to tend to a family emergency, but was able to make a pinch hit appearance Thursday. It's still unclear whether Crawford will eventually head to the bereavement list, but for now, he will remain in the lineup.
More News
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns with bang Friday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Makes pinch-hit appearance Thursday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Gone due to family emergency•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Out of lineup again•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Sits out Tuesday•
-
Giants' Brandon Crawford: Chips in offense in win•
-
Too early to give up on Greg Bird?
Worried about Greg Bird's slow start? Thinking about cutting bait? It's too early for that...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Mitch Haniger and Manuel Margot have been two of the biggest surprises off the waiver wire...
-
Week 3: Ranking two-start pitchers
Don't like your two-start options for this week? Yeah, you're not alone. Scott White picks...
-
Judge making powerful changes
Aaron Judge's power isn't in question, but his ability to apply it in-game has been. But that...
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames, Severino
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...