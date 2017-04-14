Crawford will be in the lineup Friday against Colorado, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants have yet to release their lineup, but it has been confirmed that Crawford will indeed start for the Giants against Tyler Anderson and the Rockies. Crawford briefly left the team to tend to a family emergency, but was able to make a pinch hit appearance Thursday. It's still unclear whether Crawford will eventually head to the bereavement list, but for now, he will remain in the lineup.