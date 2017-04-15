Giants' Brandon Crawford: Returns with bang Friday
Crawford (personal) returned to the starting lineup Friday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in a win over Colorado.
Crawford had been dealing with a death in the family, explaining his absence from the lineup Wednesday and Thursday. He returned with a bang, taking the left-handed Tyler Anderson deep in fourth inning. With Buster Posey (concussion) on the disabled list, Crawford will bat one spot higher in the lineup, giving him even more potential for RBI.
More News
