Giants' Brandon Crawford: To miss three days next week
Crawford will go on the bereavement list for three days next week, NBC Sports Bay Area's Alex Pavlovic reports.
The exact days he will miss have not been announced, but this will limit him to four games, at most, next week. Eduardo Nunez and Kelby Tomlinson are internal options to fill in at shortstop while Crawford is out, and top prospect Christian Arroyo will not be considered for a brief call-up.
