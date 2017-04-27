Giants' Brandon Crawford: Will be evaluated upon return
Crawford (groin) will be reevaluated upon his return from the bereavement list Friday, Andrew Baggarly of MLB Press Box reports.
Crawford didn't have time to get an MRI before heading leaving for a family funeral, so he'll get checked out once he returns. If he's forced to hit the disabled list, it will be retroactive to Tuesday. More should be known about his status come Friday.
