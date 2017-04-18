Giants' Buster Posey: Available to catch

Posey said Tuesday that he has been cleared to catch, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Posey is slated to serve as the designated hitter Tuesday and he may DH again in the series finale in Kansas City, but it sounds like the Giants are simply easing him back into action. He made a quick recovery from a concussion, advancing to batting practice just a few days after landing on the 7-day DL. Posey figures to be back behind the plate no later than Friday.