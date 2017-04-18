Giants' Buster Posey: Available to catch
Posey said Tuesday that he has been cleared to catch, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Posey is slated to serve as the designated hitter Tuesday and he may DH again in the series finale in Kansas City, but it sounds like the Giants are simply easing him back into action. He made a quick recovery from a concussion, advancing to batting practice just a few days after landing on the 7-day DL. Posey figures to be back behind the plate no later than Friday.
More News
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Comes off disabled list Tuesday•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Continues to make progress, targeting Tuesday return•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Making progress, eyeing return when eligible•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Lands on 7-day DL•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: DL stint possible•
-
Giants' Buster Posey: Fine for moment after scary HBP•
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Can you wait out Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...
-
Nola really is throwing harder
Does an uptick in velocity make Aaron Nola a more valuable Fantasy option? Chris Towers looks...